Someone Was Riding a Walmart Cart on the Interstate, Understandable Given the Gas Prices

Industry experts seem to believe that the skyrocketing gas prices would eventually lead to a boom in terms of sales for zero-emission vehicles.
And while EV sales are indeed on the rise, it looks like some people are more tempted to turn to other zero-emission means of transportation to deal with the ridiculous gas prices.
Someone has recently been caught by the police on the I-265 in Clark County riding, well, a Walmart cart. The Indiana State Police claim the man was in an electric cart pushing a construction barrel for a reason that pretty much anyone should be able to guess.
On the other hand, it’s hard to find too many reasons why someone would go in a Walmart cart on the interstate and then, all of a sudden, start pushing a construction barrel, but the man is now in Louisville waiting for charges.
The police claim the cart has been sent back to Walmart. And at first glance, it looks like it’s at least as lucky as yesterday’s alligator, as the cart isn’t facing any charges either.
The Indiana State Police office has also issued a reminder that makes a lot of sense even for those who might be thinking of going on the interstate with an unusual ride. A vehicle that can’t reach the maximum speed for the section of the road where it’s currently driving should always, but always, use the right-hand lane.
Ironically, the Indiana State Police also used the shopping cart emoji next to this reminder, though, on the other hand, a Walmart cart doesn’t by any means qualify for a vehicle that can be used on the interstate.
But given the gas prices that just keep going up these days, nobody should be too surprised if the interstate becomes a real-life sequel to Jackass and more people end up risking their lives just because.
