Someone Took GTA Too Seriously, Crashed BMW i8 In Front of RDB LA Shop During Police Chase

Watching Police car chases on TV or in the movies can be exhilarating, especially if no one gets hurt. But when it happens in your neck of the woods – it can be downright scary. Well, what are the odds a crazy car chase that ended with seven cars damaged happened right outside RDB LA’s auto customization shop on Sunset Boulevard?
RDB LA are the go-to guys when it comes to Southern California celebrity car customizations. They’ve worked with top names in Hollywood and American entertainment, including Chris Brown and Travis Scott.
However, their recent YouTube upload wasn’t much about fixing a celebrities Lambo or putting a new wrap on a Rockstar’s Bentley, but a crazy police car chase that happened right at their doorstep.
California is the home of exotic luxury cars. If you’ve played Rockstar’s video game, Grand Theft Auto, you know you’re in an affluent neighborhood when you start seeing supercars fly by. Southern California has a host of these.
“I guess apparently there was a chase. There was a stolen car. There was a bunch of cops going back and forth, trying to chase this guy. I believe, which is, I think, the stolen car here, and that thing’s nuts. There were about six, seven cars that collided.” Moses of RDB LA revealed.
The Aftermath of the incident looked horrific, with car debris all over the road.
RDB LA was lucky to capture a good portion of the incident on camera. From the footage, a man who had allegedly stolen a BMW i8 crashed into a roadside pole during an intense police car chase.
He took off on foot, and in confusion, several other vehicles collided, including a Mercedes G-Wagen. According to Moses of RDB LA, he’s not sure if anyone got hurt in the commotion. The footage shows a man getting apprehended by cops.
Well, let’s just call it a blessing in disguise for the RDB LA team, as sad as the incident might seem. It might be an excellent chance to put their skill to work and also give back to the community working on some of the wrecked vehicles.
I’d give a huge discount considering it happened right on their doorstep.
