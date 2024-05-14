Someone Parked This Mouse-Infested Fairlane 500 in a Barn, 20 Years Later It's Still Cool

The cheapest V8-powered Fairlane 500 in 1966 was the two-door sedan, which could be had by anyone willing to pay at least $2,423. However, most people ordered the four-door sibling, which carried a $2,463 price tag and made more sense for families.
However, the most expensive Fairlane 500 was the station wagon. It was available for $2,900, so it's really not a surprise that few were sold, and even fewer are still on the road nowadays.
The two-door Fairlane 500 in these photos is a great opportunity to inspect the 1966 model year in detail, as it continues to be highly original despite sitting for 20 years in a barn.
As anyone can tell with a quick look at the photos in the gallery, this Fairlane resisted the test of time with flying colors. Its biggest problem was a mouse nest in the headliner, but eBay seller vav033 says they cut it out, cleaned everything, and repaired the Fairlane to restore its good shape.
The vehicle is now mouse-free and still comes with several original parts. The paint on the body is the first thing that reminds me of the 1966 model year, as the car wears the finish sprayed by Ford before it rolled off the assembly lines. It's not a perfect paint, and you'll probably discover some imperfections if you inspect the car in person, but it's impressive nonetheless, especially given its age.
The engine under the hood is also original. The owner explains that the Fairlane 500 is powered by the factory 390 with a two-barrel carburetor. They wanted to install a four-barrel unit, but thank God they didn't. I love original cars, and while a four-barrel carburetor would have made this Fairlane 500 more intriguing, the upgrade would have removed its original magic.
Fortunately for anyone who wants to begin a complete restoration, the rust isn't a major concern on this Fairlane. The seller doesn't provide specifics about the location where the car was stored, but the lack of rust, especially on the undersides, suggests the owner ensured the proper conditions.
The Fairlane has already caught the attention of many people on eBay, so the auction started only a few hours ago and has received 16 bids so far. The top offer surpasses $10,000, but because the owner has also configured a reserve, the Internet must do better to give this car a second chance.
Meanwhile, the Fairlane remains in Brooklyn, Iowa, and you must contact the owner to ask for more information and arrange an in-person inspection. The car runs and drives, but it's better to take it home on a trailer as a car sitting for so long would need a thorough check, especially on the mechanical side.
