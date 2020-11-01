Someone Paid $1.1 Million for This Steam-Powered 1932 Fowler Road Locomotive

Designed all those years ago with a single purpose – to be a star and power certain rides at fairgrounds across Europe before the start of the Second World War - this particular road locomotive is the first of the four to have been made.Since its completion, it only had three owners, and underwent a major restoration back in the 1990s that allowed it to be part of the fun for the present generation as well. After last week’s sale, it entered one of the largest specialized collections in the UK, the Saunders Steam Collection.Generally speaking, a showman's road locomotive was a type of steam-powered tractor head used by fairgrounds and circus. They were heavily customized, with ornate paintings, heavy decorations, and many other adornments. Just by looking at this one here, you become aware of how it too fits the description.Painted in red, it wears the logo (if it can be called that) of Anderton & Rowlands, the first of its owners (from 1932 to 1950), and gold leaf lining all around. Powered the same way as all the machines of its kind, with steam, The Lion is capable of generating 10 hp, a tiny amount by today’s standards, but more than enough to do the job it was tasked with doing.Should the entire lockdown measures end by 2021, the new owner (who says the purchase of The Lion came as a late birthday present) plans to have the showman’s locomotive displayed at steam fairs and shows next year for Brits to enjoy.