Someone Paid $10,00 for a Porsche 911ST. A Painting of One, That Is

I bet if you or I were capable of coming up with a painting such as this one here, the most we would get for it would be a smile. There is one guy however who regularly paints such things, and sells them for five-digit sums.
And there’s a reason for that. The guy’s name is Felix Holst, and until not that long ago he was a big shot over at Hot Wheels, as the toy maker’s head of design. For a while, he switched to painting cars, and setting up a custom car design startup by the name of Hackrod.
We already talked this week about one of his paintings, showing the 1973 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 911 Carrera RSR that at the time of this writing has $10750 pledged to its name, with 11 or so hours left in the bidding process. But since this is Porsche Month at autoevolution, we dug up another one.
The 911ST tribute painting we have here went for exactly $10k earlier this year on the same auctions platform, with the goal of benefiting Benton Performance, a Porsche specialist from Anaheim whose warehouse burned down in late 2019 and destroyed $3 million worth of cars and parts.
Inspired by a photograph, it shows a 911ST, one of the cars made by the German carmaker way back in the early 1970s to compete at various endurance races across the world.
It took Holst two years to complete the project, by his own admission, and it was ready only recently. Supposedly, the 911 was drawn in such a way as to remind one of the graffiti and illustrations of the 1960s and 1970s, but also of the stylized art on Hot Wheels and Matchbox packaging.
Holst is also responsible for other car-related paintings, including a 3.0CSL Batmobile, and Alfa Romeo GTAm, but those are stories for some other time.
