Someone Left the New Nissan Z Unlocked in Sacramento, This Is What Happened Next

Unless it’s parked behind a fence or in the garage, leaving any ride unlocked is never a good idea, especially if it’s a prototype of a car that is yet to be released, like the new Nissan Z.
The successor of the 370Z was spotted by a Youtuber in Sacramento, while he was searching for a spot to pose a Nissan GT-R and an Infiniti Q60. Such a sighting is definitely worth immortalizing, considering that the car won’t officially launch until next year, so the young man got closer to it, noticing that it had a few scratches on the body.
But was it unlocked? As a matter of fact, it was, so he proceeded to open the door, revealing the blue and black interior, next to some stuff belonging to the driver on the right front seat. Next, he popped the hood open, showing the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, which is actually shared with the Red Sport 400 variant of the Infiniti Q60.
Now, opening the unlocked door of a car could have turned into a nightmare, as the driver could have pressed charges. However, he was cool about it upon realizing that no harm was done, so he revealed the tone of the engine as he drove away. So, does it actually sound like a baby GT-R or should the Japanese automaker further tweak it before launch? That’s for you to find out by clicking the play button on the video that follows.
Nonetheless, before doing that, we will remind you that the mill yanks out 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque. It can be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission, with the latter option sourced from Mercedes, and that recipe is enough to keep the Toyota Supra on its toes. But would you get it over its rival?
