Someone Just Spent Almost $50,000 on This Fiat 500 Jolly

This 1970 Fiat 500 was converted to look like a Jolly model from the same time period. It's not super fast or super luxurious. In fact, it's basically the opposite of both of those attributes. Nevertheless, someone just spend enough on this one that they could've bought a brand new Fiat and had $14,000 left over.
That's right, with every single option box ticked, a brand new Fiat 500x comes in at a whopping $36,000. Interestingly enough, that top-model trim is called the Yacht Club. Why is that interesting? Well, it's because the Fiat 500 Jolly was specifically built for the boating type when it was originally commissioned.
Wealthy boat owners wanted a lightweight vehicle that they could keep on the ship and then use when they docked at a port. The Fiat 500 Jolly was the perfect fit. It features open doors, wicker chairs, and in this case a complete restoration. That included disassembly of every piece of the car.
Once everything was apart, the builder went ot painstaking trouble of rebuilding everything with new and improved parts ore refurbishing existing components like the engine. These small little beach cruisers are still hilariously popular. In fact, dating back as early as 2013, they've regularly been selling at this price or higher.
Why did this one ONLY bring in $48,000? We suspect that it has more to do with the fact that it's not an original Jolly and only an aftermarket conversion. Still, it's a big bump on the normal Fiat 500 pricing.
Go searching for a regular 500 and you'll find lots of options under $10,000. Even the nicest examples won't cost more than about $25,000 in near-museum condition.
We have no idea if the seller made anything back from their body-off restoration and conversion of this little car but we do know one thing. This little car proves that there's a market for just about anything these days.
Wealthy boat owners wanted a lightweight vehicle that they could keep on the ship and then use when they docked at a port. The Fiat 500 Jolly was the perfect fit. It features open doors, wicker chairs, and in this case a complete restoration. That included disassembly of every piece of the car.
Once everything was apart, the builder went ot painstaking trouble of rebuilding everything with new and improved parts ore refurbishing existing components like the engine. These small little beach cruisers are still hilariously popular. In fact, dating back as early as 2013, they've regularly been selling at this price or higher.
Why did this one ONLY bring in $48,000? We suspect that it has more to do with the fact that it's not an original Jolly and only an aftermarket conversion. Still, it's a big bump on the normal Fiat 500 pricing.
Go searching for a regular 500 and you'll find lots of options under $10,000. Even the nicest examples won't cost more than about $25,000 in near-museum condition.
We have no idea if the seller made anything back from their body-off restoration and conversion of this little car but we do know one thing. This little car proves that there's a market for just about anything these days.