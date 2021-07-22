Someone Just Bid $100,000 for This 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab Launch Edition

Do you know what’s crazy about the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX? Pretty much everything. It was unveiled in August of last year as the world’s fastest and most powerful mass production truck, thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Then, the first production variant went on to fetch Rolls-Royce Cullinan money at auction, which just goes to show how much people appreciate a healthy mix of power and utility.
This one, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, isn’t going to cost as much as a Rolls-Royce SUV, but somebody already bid just over $100,000 for it. To be fair though, this is a Launch Edition version (one of just 702 units) and it’s only done 209 miles (336 km).
Visually, it stands out due to its wider stance, compared to a normal Ram 1500, but also its exclusive Anvil Clear-Coat paint with gray lower cladding. Also present is the TRX hood, bedside graphics, Mopar RamBar plus a few other goodies hidden from sight, such as the deployable bed step.
This truck also comes with a Jump Detection system that measures the current ride height and wheel speed and will adjust the Bilstein Blackhawk shocks accordingly.
Inside, there are power-adjustable, heated and ventilated front bucket seats, heated rear bench, red accents and contrast stitching, Stellantis’ UConnect infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also a plaque on the center armrest indicating this is a 2021 Launch Edition truck.
Finally, the performance. Under its hood lies the same supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine you’ll find in the Challenger SRT Hellcat, rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Ram 1500 TRX can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, before maxing out at 118 mph (190 kph).
It can also cover a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph), according to the carmaker. Not bad for a full-size pickup without any modifications.
