Someone Just Bid $100,000 for This 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab Launch Edition

Do you know what’s crazy about the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX? Pretty much everything. It was unveiled in August of last year as the world’s fastest and most powerful mass production truck, thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Then, the first production variant went on to fetch Rolls-Royce Cullinan money at auction, which just goes to show how much people appreciate a healthy mix of power and utility.

51 photos