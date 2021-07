Someone Just Bid $100,000 for This 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab Launch Edition

SUV

This one, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer , isn’t going to cost as much as a Rolls-Royce, but somebody already bid just over $100,000 for it. To be fair though, this is a Launch Edition version (one of just 702 units) and it’s only done 209 miles (336 km).Visually, it stands out due to its wider stance, compared to a normal Ram 1500, but also its exclusive Anvil Clear-Coat paint with gray lower cladding. Also present is the TRX hood , bedside graphics, Mopar RamBar plus a few other goodies hidden from sight, such as the deployable bed step.This truck also comes with a Jump Detection system that measures the current ride height and wheel speed and will adjust the Bilstein Blackhawk shocks accordingly.Inside, there are power-adjustable, heated and ventilated front bucket seats, heated rear bench, red accents and contrast stitching, Stellantis’ UConnect infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also a plaque on the center armrest indicating this is a 2021 Launch Edition truck.Finally, the performance. Under its hood lies the same supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine you’ll find in the Challenger SRT Hellcat, rated at 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Ram 1500 TRX can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, before maxing out at 118 mph (190 kph).It can also cover a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph), according to the carmaker. Not bad for a full-size pickup without any modifications.