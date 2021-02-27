Someone Is Building the North American P-51 Mustang of Your Dreams for $2.45M

Just like it happens in the world of cars, there is a group of aviation enthusiasts who like nothing more than restoring (and enjoying) the warbirds of old to their former shine and functionality. For these people, the name Tom Reilly speaks volumes.
The Georgia man is responsible for bringing back to life a wide number of historic aircraft, from the B-24 Liberator to Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. He is also responsible for the first restoration of a Twin Mustang.
His next project is a 1944 North American P-51. Work on the plane already started, with the fuselage having already been rebuilt and new skins and longerons added to it. Reilly also has the wing kit in his possession, and plans to overhaul the Packard engine either at Vintage V-12 or Roush Aviation.
Now, it seems Reilly has not decided yet which direction his project will head, so he is already offering the plane to potential buyers, in one of two configurations: you either get a P-51D, and that will cost you $2.45 million, or go for the whole shebang and have the plane configured as a dual control TF-51 for $3.5 million.
The P-51D is the final version of the North American Aviation Mustang airplane. Originally, it had the Packard engine pulling it to top speeds of 440 mph (708 kph) and for a range of 1,650 miles (2,656 km). It was armed with Browning machine guns, bombs, and even rocket – these, of course, you’ll not get in this restored plane other than in replica form.
The dual-control on the other hand, just like its name says, came with two seats instead of one, hence came with a larger canopy and four wing guns.
You can find the details on the current Tom Reilly project on Platinum Fighters, where his Mustang project is currently listed as for sale for those interested in it.
