Someone Has Found a Way to Play PC Games on Tesla's Touchscreen Display

The Tesla infotainment system can be used for a wide variety of things, including doubling as a Bitcoin node , so it’s really not surprising that someone has managed to turn it into a pretty neat gaming device. 21 photos



It’s all possible thanks to the Rainway app that is used to stream games from your computer, and by the looks of things, the Tesla infotainment system has everything it needs to provide a very smooth gaming experience. Furthermore, gamepad support is also offered in addition to the touch input that’s obviously provided by the Tesla HUD.



The whole thing is powered by the browser, but Sampson says he’s also hoping Elon Musk allows him to build a native app for the Tesla system.



“Well here it is. Every PC game can now be played on your Tesla via @RainwayApp right now! @elonmusk, 2B says call me,” Sampson



We know what you’re thinking: playing games in a car is something that shouldn’t by any means be allowed. But as Sampson explains, you can only play games on the Tesla screen when the car is parked. The game stream ends automatically when the car starts moving, so you can only enjoy the gaming experience on the go while safely parked.



“Be aware you cannot use this while driving, the game stream will end. Rainway and Tesla make the perfect couple while safely parked,” the Rainway founder explains.



Since Rainway is a game streaming service, you can play pretty much any game you want inside a Tesla, and a demo that Sampson published on Twitter shows a really smooth experience with Crysis, a game that’s otherwise rather demanding and doesn’t run on any hardware. Sampson promises gaming performance that’s better than Steam’s and even says that with a native app he can enable driving simulators to be played with the steering wheel.



It remains to be seen how many people end up playing games in their Teslas, but for now, this new service seems to be a pretty neat way to spend your time waiting for a quick charge.



