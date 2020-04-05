Kia Stinger Rendered With Mild Facelift, Will Get New 2.5L and 3.5L Engines

Someone Has Enabled CarPlay on a Gen 1 Chevrolet Volt with Stock Touch Screen

This is why someone has tried, and eventually managed, to install Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support on the stock touch screen, all without losing features like the steering wheel controls.Of course, this isn’t necessarily the kind of job for the Average Joe, but if you follow the instructions precisely, you should get the whole thing up and running in your Gen 1 Chevy Volt as well.Detailed in a post on a Volt owners forum , the installation requires several components, including an Orange Pi3, a USB power cable, a HD-Link compatible with the Chevy Volt, a touch controller, and a CarPlay dongle to be able to use Apple’s application.The cost of the parts isn’t necessarily something that you’ll be pleased with, as the HD-Link alone can be find online for some $250. Add the other required components and you get a rather pricey modification that many would rather forget about and instead go for a third-party aftermarket unit that’s technically easier to install.The project enables not only Apple CarPlay but also Android Auto, which means you wouldn’t have to buy a CarPlay dongle if you own an Android device. On the other hand, if you have an iPhone and want to use features like Siri, a CarPlay dongle is necessary (this would enable wireless CarPlay, which means you’d be able to connect to the car wirelessly).You can watch the system at work in the video below and head over to the aforementioned link for more instructions on how to do the whole thing in your own Gen 1 Chevy Volt.