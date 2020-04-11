Someone Has Created the Android Auto Music Player We’re All Going to Love

2 The Latest Android Auto Causes the Same Message to Be Read Repeatedly

If you're looking for a new and powerful music player for Android, here's an app that's truly worth a chance.



Offered as an open-source app with a super-straightforward UI, Fermata allows you to play media files in your folders, so you have full control over your library. There are several other Android Auto music players out there that can handle local libraries, but Fermata promises a smooth experience from one end to another with extras like support for favorites and playlists, CUE and M3U playlists, bookmarks, and shuffle and repeat functions.



Furthermore, Android users can configure audio effects and playback speed for each track and folder, something that certainly comes in handy if you wish to have custom settings for specific songs.



All these features are also available on Android Auto, and the best of all is that this new music player also comes with support for steering wheel controls. In other words, you can control the music playback from the steering wheel without touching the car’s display.



When installing the app, you need to also deploy the fermata-auto-control APK installer to enable steering wheel and install the AA Phenotype Patcher to enable the Android Auto experience. Full details are on the official



One of the best things about Fermata is that is also comes with video support, although you should already know that playing clips while driving is something you really shouldn’t do for obvious reasons.



