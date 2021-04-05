4 Get Your Kids Driving This Summer: 5 Best American Ride-On Toys

2 Letty's Chevy Corvette Gets Restored, Is a Fate of the Furious Miniature

Someone Has Created Interlocking Playing Mats With Roads and Everything

Road rugs have been around for a while, and to be honest, they’re so cool that even some of us, supposed adults, end up playing on them because why not. 7 photos



Not only they’re soft and easy to clean, but the mats also allow your kids to connect them just the way they want so that no city would look like another. And while building a



The mats come with a special coating to withstand spills, and the creators claim they have been designed with the most popular toy car brands in mind. “Streets and parking spaces have the same aspect ratio as most popular toy cars,” they say.



“Several years ago we were given a car rug for our kids to play with. Our kids loved it, but I started to wish that I could expand upon it and make it bigger, adding more roads and buildings. Fast forward a few years, and our new house had wood floors in the toy room. My kids complained about hurt knees, and so I purchased them several foam mats to help their aching knees. That's when I had my ‘ah-ha!’ moment,” the inventor of this mat design says.



Currently listed on



But someone on Kickstarter has managed to push the whole thing to a completely new level. They created the so-called Little Car World, which is a set of foam-made interlocking mats with roads, buildings, and everything else for your kid.Not only they’re soft and easy to clean, but the mats also allow your kids to connect them just the way they want so that no city would look like another. And while building a road network itself is an exciting thing to do with your kids, the interlocking mats are fully customizable, so they can be built in any configuration. They're also expandable because you can add as many of them as you like.The mats come with a special coating to withstand spills, and the creators claim they have been designed with the most popular toy car brands in mind. “Streets and parking spaces have the same aspect ratio as most popular toy cars,” they say.“Several years ago we were given a car rug for our kids to play with. Our kids loved it, but I started to wish that I could expand upon it and make it bigger, adding more roads and buildings. Fast forward a few years, and our new house had wood floors in the toy room. My kids complained about hurt knees, and so I purchased them several foam mats to help their aching knees. That's when I had my ‘ah-ha!’ moment,” the inventor of this mat design says.Currently listed on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, the Little Car World starter pack can be yours for just $30 as part of this campaign. If the project succeeds, the shipping should start in June 2021.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.