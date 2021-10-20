This Is How Many Robots We Need to Steal a Rock From Mars

5 This Reflector Is Visible From Any Angle, Doesn't Mess With the Bike's Look or Performance

4 Miniature Batmobile Can Drive Autonomously and Turn You Into a Programmer

3 Someone Has Invented a Car Trash Bag Holder, and It’s Pure Genius

2 World's Smallest E-Scooter Can Be Folded to Fit in Your Backpack or Desk Drawer

1 This LED Board Wants to Be the Voice of Your Car, Lets You Communicate With Other Drivers

More on this:

Someone Has Created a Portable Car Headrest with Integrated Speakers

In theory, if you want your kids to listen to their favorite songs or audiobooks while in the car, all they need is a pair of headphones. 10 photos



So technically, Djiraffe is a portable headrest that can be installed in any car and which integrates



Djiraffe comes with adjustable straps for both small and big kids, so in theory, it can be used by pretty much anyone. In addition, it comes with adjustable side panels and a non-slip rubber material to stay in place.



It goes without saying that installing this little device doesn’t take more than a few seconds, and according to the inventor, it should be able to fit just pretty much any headrest out there.



Because it’s aimed at kids, Djiraffe comes with multiple colors and patterns called zebra, elephant, giraffe, and panther.



Essentially, Djiraffe could indeed make a long trip with your kid a lot more relaxing, but on the other hand, the classic combination of a proper child seat and Bluetooth speakers could make more sense. Especially because a Bluetooth



On the other hand, lots of people seem to like the idea behind Djiraffe, so the device has already received close to $2,000 in donations. The project, however, is yet to be fully funded, as the inventors hope they’ll receive some $10,000 as part of a



If successful, Djiraffe should start shipping to customers no later than December 2021. But a device called Djiraffe proposes a completely different approach which will not only set you back some $100 but also make the whole thing a little bit more convenient.So technically, Djiraffe is a portable headrest that can be installed in any car and which integrates Bluetooth speakers to let your kids enjoy their favorite tunes. Of course, you’re in control of what they’re listening to since the content is streamed via Bluetooth.Djiraffe comes with adjustable straps for both small and big kids, so in theory, it can be used by pretty much anyone. In addition, it comes with adjustable side panels and a non-slip rubber material to stay in place.It goes without saying that installing this little device doesn’t take more than a few seconds, and according to the inventor, it should be able to fit just pretty much any headrest out there.Because it’s aimed at kids, Djiraffe comes with multiple colors and patterns called zebra, elephant, giraffe, and panther.Essentially, Djiraffe could indeed make a long trip with your kid a lot more relaxing, but on the other hand, the classic combination of a proper child seat and Bluetooth speakers could make more sense. Especially because a Bluetooth headset is rather cheap these days, and you won’t have to struggle with the installation and the required adjustments.On the other hand, lots of people seem to like the idea behind Djiraffe, so the device has already received close to $2,000 in donations. The project, however, is yet to be fully funded, as the inventors hope they’ll receive some $10,000 as part of a Kickstarter campaign to begin the mass production.If successful, Djiraffe should start shipping to customers no later than December 2021.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.