Someone Has Created a Device to Keep Your Coffee Warm in the Car

While we’re not going to discuss the benefits of drinking coffee in the morning because some are more than obvious, it’s not a secret that giving up on this habit is a challenge that nobody is willing to take.
Drinking coffee in the car has become quite a regular thing for many of us, especially as we spend more time in the traffic and our full agendas make things like a relaxing morning routine a dream that’s yet to come true.
A company called Vintter has created a device that promises to help us with this little thing, as it can keep our coffee warm for as long as we drive.
With a design that allows it to easily fit any universal car cup holder, Vintter comes with a series of pros and cons, and probably the main benefit is that it’s extremely easy to use. You just need to plug the charger into your car’s plug, put the warmer in the cup holder, turn on the charger, and that’s pretty much it.
The design seems to be quite premium, at least judging from the photos we have here, but on the other hand, the charger itself looks rather unpolished, and it’s definitely something that needs more refinements to be more minimalistic and use less space in the cabin.
The cord could also be quite a shortcoming, but on the other hand, Vintter has been equipped with cable protection, a non-slipping rubber surface, auto-sleeping, and overheating protection.
The device only works with paper cups and promises to maintain a temperature of 135°F (57°C) for as long as you drive. It needs just 15 seconds to reach its maximum temperature, and the auto sleeping mode is automatically activated after one hour without a cup to warm.
Vintter is currently listed on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, and you can secure one with a $22 donation.
A company called Vintter has created a device that promises to help us with this little thing, as it can keep our coffee warm for as long as we drive.
With a design that allows it to easily fit any universal car cup holder, Vintter comes with a series of pros and cons, and probably the main benefit is that it’s extremely easy to use. You just need to plug the charger into your car’s plug, put the warmer in the cup holder, turn on the charger, and that’s pretty much it.
The design seems to be quite premium, at least judging from the photos we have here, but on the other hand, the charger itself looks rather unpolished, and it’s definitely something that needs more refinements to be more minimalistic and use less space in the cabin.
The cord could also be quite a shortcoming, but on the other hand, Vintter has been equipped with cable protection, a non-slipping rubber surface, auto-sleeping, and overheating protection.
The device only works with paper cups and promises to maintain a temperature of 135°F (57°C) for as long as you drive. It needs just 15 seconds to reach its maximum temperature, and the auto sleeping mode is automatically activated after one hour without a cup to warm.
Vintter is currently listed on Kickstarter for crowdfunding support, and you can secure one with a $22 donation.