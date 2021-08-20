Someone Dared to Be Different This Summer With a Dusty Coral Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Considering the new achievements by Rolls-Royce's recently appointed Coachbuild division, it’s safe to say that “bespoke” has an infinity of meanings for the British automaker. But sometimes it’s as simple as painting the Cullinan in a season-appropriate color.
Rolls-Royce decided its social media account on Instagram is the best place to highlight its latest bespoke commission, a Cullinan SUV painted in a very light shade called “Dusty Coral.” It’s not exactly pink and it’s not exactly orange either. Instead, it falls somewhere in between, and unlike some custom creations, it doesn’t swallow every bit of the body.
Instead, it allows the exterior to breathe in shades of chrome and black plastic cladding. Some prefer it this way, while others will go for a traditional all-white look. Aftermarket wheels are also not on the menu, and we feel that it’s certainly for the better – exaggerations are usually unhealthy, if only for the eyesight on certain occasions.
We have no idea who commissioned this Dusty Coral Cullinan from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke division, but the owner certainly dared to be different this late summer. Additionally, we can only imagine the sort of road trips awaiting folks that will bask in the leather-clad interior of this SUV, which has been carefully matched both inside and out.
Even better, things get a bit blacker to provide an ampler contrast inside the cockpit, and of course, the details are simply exquisite – just check out those color-coordinated rotary switches for a second... One thing is for sure, though.
This Cullinan also comes equipped with the ubiquitous 6.75-liter V12 engine that churns out 570 ps (562 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). That should be enough to effortlessly road trip towards any dream location at up to 250 kph (155 mph). And no, this time around we don’t care about the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of around five seconds... it’s all about the experience, not the numbers.
Instead, it allows the exterior to breathe in shades of chrome and black plastic cladding. Some prefer it this way, while others will go for a traditional all-white look. Aftermarket wheels are also not on the menu, and we feel that it’s certainly for the better – exaggerations are usually unhealthy, if only for the eyesight on certain occasions.
We have no idea who commissioned this Dusty Coral Cullinan from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke division, but the owner certainly dared to be different this late summer. Additionally, we can only imagine the sort of road trips awaiting folks that will bask in the leather-clad interior of this SUV, which has been carefully matched both inside and out.
Even better, things get a bit blacker to provide an ampler contrast inside the cockpit, and of course, the details are simply exquisite – just check out those color-coordinated rotary switches for a second... One thing is for sure, though.
This Cullinan also comes equipped with the ubiquitous 6.75-liter V12 engine that churns out 570 ps (562 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). That should be enough to effortlessly road trip towards any dream location at up to 250 kph (155 mph). And no, this time around we don’t care about the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of around five seconds... it’s all about the experience, not the numbers.