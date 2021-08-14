3 Tesla Plaid Drags Redeye Challenger, Charger and Loses - But There's a Big Catch

2 Challenger Hellcat Takes on C 63 S in 1,227-HP Race

1 1978 Dodge Dually Looks Like a Snail in the Grass, It’s Actually a Hellcat

More on this:

Someone Built a Manual Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and It's Downright Insane

Thanks to a supercharged V8 that cranks out up to 797 (in the Redeye model), aggressive looks, and a top speed that exceeds 200 mph (322 kph), the Dodge Charger Hellcat is the hottest American sedan out there. However, old-school enthusiasts argue that it's missing a manual gearbox. Well, someone got fed up with Mopar not offering a three-pedal Hellcat and built it himself. 6 photos



Look close enough and you will notice that this Charger isn't exactly identical to a factory Hellcat, but it doesn't really matter. All the important bits are there, including the hood, the badges, and even the dashboard and the bucket seats. What's more, the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine received bigger injectors and a tune-up, so now it delivers 850 horsepower.



That's a massive 143-horsepower increase from the original SRT Hellcat and 53 extra horses when compared to the



Of course, the most important bit here is the manual transmission. The second-gen Charger was never offered with a manual gearbox, so what makes this beefed-up sedan shift? Well, the shifter is connected to a six-speed Tremec TR6060, the transmission that Dodge is offering in the two-door Challenger.



And the Hellcat engine and the three-pedal layout seem to work really well together, a solid argument that Dodge could have offered a manual-equipped modern Charger since day one. Sure, it doesn't shift as quickly as the factory Hellcat with the eight-speed auto, but it's definitely a lot more engaging to drive.



If you're looking for inspiration to build one yourself, this new video from AutotopiaLA is exactly what you needed. Hit the play button below to see how much fun the driver is having rowing through 850 horsepower of



But the insane four-door you're about to see below is not a Charger Hellcat that got its eight-speed automatic swapped out for a manual. Nope! This thing started life as a basic Charger and the folks over at Vehicle Effects took the Hellcat goodies from a 2019 Challenger and moved them on the sedan.Look close enough and you will notice that this Charger isn't exactly identical to a factory Hellcat, but it doesn't really matter. All the important bits are there, including the hood, the badges, and even the dashboard and the bucket seats. What's more, the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine received bigger injectors and a tune-up, so now it delivers 850 horsepower.That's a massive 143-horsepower increase from the original SRT Hellcat and 53 extra horses when compared to the Charger Hellcat Redeye . And apparently, the owner also deactivated all the granny assists.Of course, the most important bit here is the manual transmission. The second-gen Charger was never offered with a manual gearbox, so what makes this beefed-up sedan shift? Well, the shifter is connected to a six-speed Tremec TR6060, the transmission that Dodge is offering in the two-door Challenger.And the Hellcat engine and the three-pedal layout seem to work really well together, a solid argument that Dodge could have offered a manual-equipped modern Charger since day one. Sure, it doesn't shift as quickly as the factory Hellcat with the eight-speed auto, but it's definitely a lot more engaging to drive.If you're looking for inspiration to build one yourself, this new video from AutotopiaLA is exactly what you needed. Hit the play button below to see how much fun the driver is having rowing through 850 horsepower of Hellcat awesomeness