They Bought a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and Didn't Get To Drive It, Now Has 49 Miles on the Odo

A nine-year-old vehicle may not be something you would consider buying right now. However, this is monumentally different from your average Craigslist beater. It feels wrong to call it a time capsule because it is not one minute older than a fourth grader, but this is a pristine third-generation Chevrolet Tahoe that will allow someone living in 2023 to buy a brand-new vehicle like they were living in 2014.
This SUV may not be a time capsule, but it can certainly turn into a medium for reliving the recent past. Time travel aside, this particular all-wheel-drive Chevy sports the highly acclaimed 5.3-liter V8 engine. Known for a lifespan of at least 200,000 miles (if maintenance is done right, of course), this powertrain is mated to a Hydra-Matic six-speed automatic transmission. So, using all those 320 hp (324 ps) won't be complicated.
It even benefits from a two-speed transfer case, which will be helpful with fuel economy because the body-on-frame full-size SUV has a curb weight of 5,567 lb (2,525 kg). With three rows of seats, a payload of 1,733 lb (786 kg), and a trailer towing capacity of 8,200 lb (3,719 kg), the Tahoe benefits from a strong reputation and can take you and your friends or family on trips nearly everywhere. After all, that 26-gallon (98-liter) fuel tank must be put to some good use from time to time. This begs the question: why was this SUV saved from faithfully serving one or multiple owners? Let's see.
The 49-mile 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in question was initially registered in Utah. It did not have another owner until the current seller found it, acquired it, and decided it would look good on Bring a Trailer.
Initially, this very well-specced Tahoe was acquired by a retired couple to use at their vacation house in Utah. They took the SUV home, and just two days later, the husband suffered a stroke. He couldn't drive anymore, but the wife remained hopeful about his recovery chances. The vehicle remained in the garage, hoping that someday they would be able to enjoy it. Sadly, that healing never happened. As such, the selling dealership ended up repurchasing the Chevy. Now, it's in someone else's hands, and they are trying to send it off to a new home.
The Tahoe was driven just 49 miles (79 kilometers) in nine years. The selling party added 8 miles (13 kilometers) after the dealership's authorized service center replaced the battery, filled the new tires with nitrogen, performed a fuel system flush, and completed all the recalls. Since then, the SUV has been kept in a climate-controlled garage. The seller also says the vehicle will remain there until the victorious auctioneer finalizes the deal.
The main point of attraction here is the low mileage, but another remarkable fact about the now New Jersey-based Tahoe is that it features a lot of optional equipment. This SUV was ready to begin a life of hauling around friends or many family members. The Heavy Duty Trailering Package is a strong indication in that regard. This gives the SUV a 3.42-axle ratio (the standard one was 3.08), an external transmission cooler, and an engine oil cooler. Since this is an LTZ model, the locking rear differential was standard.
Other neat additions include the power tailgate, the heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, and heated second-row seating.
On the outside, we see a simple black-on-black design that makes this vacation enabler look elegant. It even helps visually by keeping the silhouette somewhat slimmed down, even though it will be a pain to keep this smart and practical gas-guzzler clean.
The SUV's engine can deactivate some cylinders to improve fuel economy, and its power output increases when the fuel tank is filled with E85 (aka flex fuel).
It's unlikely for this absurdly low-mileage unit to become a kid hauler or an off-road beast right now. But it can be transformed into an excellent addition to a passionate collector's garage. It's not a Ferrari or some old Corvette, but this three-row SUV can entertain a gearhead or become someone's prized possession. It'll be a conversation starter, that's for sure!
At the time of writing, there are just three bids registered, but with six days left for interested parties to join in on the fun, we anticipate the Tahoe will generate at least a bit of a buzz. We'll most likely witness an intense bidding war in the last hours of the auction, which will be totally justified.
Let's just hope Chevrolet itself doesn't see this listing!
The Monroney label shows it originally cost $61,270. That's $79,460 in today's money. We are not informed about the price paid by the new owner, but what we can anticipate is that this Chevy will bring in good money. The bid at the time of writing sits above the $20,000 threshold, only 24 hours after it emerged online. There's certainly a competition brewing here!
Not your everyday high-rider
The original buyers also focused on comfort, and that's why this Chevrolet comes with a three-zone aircon, power sunroof, rear-seat DVD entertainment, a Bose audio system with navigation, and a rear camera.
One hell of a story in the making
This 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe does not have a great story, nor is it a collector's item. But someone's misfortune can become a magnificent blessing for someone else. The only thing that matters now is for this auction to overcome the reserve.
