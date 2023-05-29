They Bought a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and Didn't Get To Drive It, Now Has 49 Miles on the Odo

A nine-year-old vehicle may not be something you would consider buying right now. However, this is monumentally different from your average Craigslist beater. It feels wrong to call it a time capsule because it is not one minute older than a fourth grader, but this is a pristine third-generation Chevrolet Tahoe that will allow someone living in 2023 to buy a brand-new vehicle like they were living in 2014.

10 photos Photo: getnosty on Bring a Trailer / autoevolution edit