Someone Already Got Bored of Their 2022 BMW M5 CS, Put It Up for Auction

The BMW M5 CS, the German carmaker’s top-spec M5 sports sedan, has been dubbed by some BMW’s Hellcat. And rightfully so, considering that the car’s performance capabilities could secure a place for it in history books as one of the greatest non-electric performance sedans ever made.
It’s the mightiest BMW production car to hit the streets and one of the finest models in the M series. Moreover, it’s limited to one model year only (2022), and only about 1,000 units will ever be built. All these combined could turn the BMW M5 CS into a coveted collectible car.
This means that, if you have the cash, investing in an M5 CS example would be a wise decision. Buying an example on the used car market would be an even smarter one.
Bring a Trailer has one up for grabs at the moment, and it comes with only 3,400 miles (5,471 km) on the clock. The current owner bought the M5 CS in question new in December 2021 and is selling it with a clean Carfax report and a clean Oregon title.
Finished in Frozen Brands Hatch Gray Metallic with bronze accents, the 2022 sports sedan takes power from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
The V8 delivers no less than 627 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque and propels the M5 CS from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.6 seconds. The car reaches up to 190 mph (305 kph) top speed. To achieve these performance numbers, BMW ditched 230 lbs (104 kg) of excess weight by fitting a carbon fiber hood, removing sound-deadening material, and installing lightweight front bucket seats. The carmaker also installed stiffer engine mounts, lowered the ride height, and also made adjustments to the springs and Dynamic Damper Control system.
On the outside, the matte paint finish is nicely complemented by the bronze-colored 20-inch Style 789 wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. The car also features front and rear parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, as well as quad exhaust outlets.
The interior of the M5 CS offered for sale comes with black Merino leather and Alcantara upholstery with red accents. Trimmings of carbon fiber and gloss black can also be spotted throughout the cabin. Other features worth mentioning include a WiFi hotspot, four-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, remote engine start, and a Harman Kardon surround-sound system. BMW’s Active Driving Assistant and Live Cockpit Pro with navigation are also included in the mix.
The current bid stands at $86,000 (€86,365), while the window sticker reveals that this BMW M5 CS example had an MSRP of $149,620 (approx. €150,200).
