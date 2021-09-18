Triton Project Neptune: How About Taking Your Aston Martin Deep Into the Ocean?

Some Venture Capital Investors Are Focused On Associated EV Technologies, Not Automakers

Experts say a large share of venture capital funding is aimed at “picks and shovels” and not focused on latching on to the next Tesla or Rivian. 6 photos



Redwood says the mission is to create a circular supply chain for electric vehicles and clean energy products. The idea is to make them more sustainable and drive down the cost of the most expensive component of EVs: batteries.



According to Redwood, is focused on “closing the loop’ at the end of battery life, not just by collecting and recycling batteries, but to fully refine the materials they recover and then remanufacturing them into precision battery materials to use them as raw materials again.



The company sees the opportunity as a chance to reevaluate the existing battery supply chain. Redwood says the chain is a convoluted system that requires materials to travel tens of thousands of miles before they finally find their way into a final product.



“Today the health of an electric vehicle battery is a black box,” they say. “Recurrent is working to change that with advanced machine learning and the support of thousands of EV drivers.”



And some investors seem to agree given that Recurrent raised $3.5 million in seed funding late last year.



That's why some investment pros are saying the smart thing to do is not look for the next Rivian, but to go in search of "enabling technologies" and associated services. For examples of that idea, you can look at a company called Redwood Materials, a group working on methods to recycle lithium-ion batteries for EVs and other devices. Co-founded by JB Straubel, one of the co-founders of Tesla and the company's former CTO, Redwood raised a staggering $700 million from investors who include T. Rowe Price, Amazon Inc. and others.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.