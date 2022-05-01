Some Interesting Facts About the History of NASCAR's All-Star Race

It took 36 years for NASCAR to host the first-ever All-Star Race. In May 1985, the inaugural event was held on the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which was the longest and fastest non-restrictor-plate superspeedway track. Darrell Waltrip became the first race winner, driving a Chevrolet for the Junior Johnson & Associates team.
The race was held in Charlotte every year until 2019, except for 1986, when NASCAR moved to Atlanta. In 2020, due to the international health crisis, the race was moved to Bristol Motor Speedway, and from 2021 Texas Motor Speedway it's the new home for the event. For the first All-Star Race, the 12 race winners from the previous season participated in The Winston (from 1985 to 2003, the event was known as The Winston). The race was 70 laps long, with one pit stop being obligatory.
The Winston name was quite the problem for television broadcasts due to the strict tobacco advertising rules. Other races with tobacco title sponsorship changed their names to more generic ones. For example, the Marlboro 500 race was called the Michigan 500 on television. However, TV managers and officials could not find a name alternative for The Winston race, and as a result, the tobacco advertising rules were modified.
In 1987, NASCAR officials changed the format to a new 135-lap, three-segment structure. This type of event consisted of a 75-lap first segment, with a mandatory green-flag pit stop, a 50-lap second segment, and a 10-green flag lap final sprint, with each one being separated by a ten-minute break.
In 2004, Nextel (predecessor to Sprint) wanted to involve the motorsport fans more and more, so Nextel officials added a vote. Internet users and Sprint cellphone users made this vote to add one additional driver in the Showdown. In addition, the name of the event was changed after 19 years of "The Winston" to Nextel All-Star Challenge. However, it will last only four years because Sprint took over, and the name was changed again.
The following significant change in the format was made in 2007. The primary race was shortened to eighty laps with four twenty-lap quarters (similar to basketball). In addition, three drivers from the Nextel Open event (a 40-lap race with two 20-lap segments) gained entry to the Challenge.
From a statistical standpoint, the most successful NASCAR driver at this event is Jimmie Johnson, who won four times (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), followed by Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon with three victories each. In the Teams standings, Hendrick Motorsport dominated, taking the top step of the podium ten times, with Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing following with four wins each.
He was not even sure if he was going to make it to the grid, but in the end, he achieved victory at The Winston Open qualifying race and a spot in the main event. He started last but inverting the field between stages helped put Michael into contention. Waltrip cruised to the finish line after Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte could not take the race lead.
The All-Star Race is now one of the most significant events in NASCAR, with more and more people becoming very interested in this unique race.
