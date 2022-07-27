Some 1,200 Cars, Bikes and More Flock to Harrisburg to Be Sold

At this year's Harrisburg auction, over 1,200 vehicles will hit the Mecum blocks in addition to over 300 lots of Road Art, including consisting of antique signage. The auction is offering seven vehicle collections, ranging from classics and customs to daily drivers.
The Dan the Oil Man Collection consists of nine vehicles from the early 60's to the early 70's. A custom-built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Touring Pro powered by an aluminum 6.2-liter, 550 HP LS53 V8 engine highlights the collection. Other cars include a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-window coupe, and a 1970 Plymouth AAR Barracuda.
The Carolina No Reserve Collection is made up of 17 different makes, models, and styles. There are two Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a custom chopper. A 1941 Plymouth Custom Coupe is sure to grab the attention of bidders. A 1968 Triumph TR250 and a 1956 Ford Thunderbird Convertible will also hit the block.
The twelve-vehicle Paul DeAngelo Collection includes pickups from Ford and Chevrolet, a 2008 BMW M3, and a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition. The featured car in this collection is the 800 HP 2011 Shelby Super Snake Convertible with less than a thousands miles on it.
The David Silver Collection consists of eleven different models of mini-bikes.
The 14-car Jay B. Mullen collection sell with no reserve and features three Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a classic 1964 Chevrolet Panel Wagon, a 1965 Pontiac GTO, and a 1979 MG B Convertible, among others.
The last Private Collection to be sold at No Reserve includes over eighty cars with multiple Corvettes and Mustangs, vintage Chevrolet coupes and pickups, and several luxury European sedans.
The McCalmon Museum Collection is made up of over 300 pieces of Road Art that will hit the blocks in different lots daily selling at the hands of Mecum.
