Solid Disc Brake Lock Works on Bikes and Motorcycles, Can Memorize Up to 16 Fingerprints

With bikes getting so much fancier and feature-rich, they are also becoming more appealing in the eyes of thieves, which is why it’s important to invest in an impenetrable anti-theft device. Like the Yeelock disc brake lock, which can be used not just with regular bicycles but also e-bikes and motorcycles with disc brakes, thanks to its 6 mm lock pin.
Developed in Canada, this pocket-sized device fits easily in your palm, measuring 74 x 50 x 33 mm (2.9 x 1.9 x 1.2”) and weighing just a bit over 8 oz (230 grams). It gets mounted on the two-wheeler’s disc brake. You can lock it by simply pressing on it and it can be unlocked with either a key or via fingerprint, with the latter method requiring only 0.3 seconds. It can memorize up to 16 fingerprints that get stored and managed directly in the lock. As for the accuracy of fingerprint recognition, the manufacturer boasts a 97 percent rate.
The Yeelock is fully waterproof, with an IPX7 rating and it is also weather-resistant, being able to cope with temperatures ranging from -20 degrees C (-4 F) to 85 C (185 F). It is powered by two Li-MnO2 batteries that offer a working time of one year. Users can easily replace them with CR2032 cell batteries.
In addition to being weather and water-resistant, the Yeelock is also durable, tear and rust-resistant, as it's made from a zinc alloy.
While the lock is designed to be installed on the disc brake, there’s also a holder available for it, which allows you to mount the Yeelock on cylindrical objects that have a diameter of 18 to 25 mm (0.7 to 0.9”), such as your bike’s handlebars. The holder is sold separately as an add-on and it will cost you an extra $8.
Right now, the lock is seeking funding on Kickstarter. You can get one for approximately $55, with the estimated delivery date being April 2022.
