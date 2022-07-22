Solero Evo 8F Aims To Be Your Modern Mobility Solution With Capability and Comfort

Folks, whenever you’re looking to trade your car for something like an e-bike, you’ll have to make sure that your choice has everything needed to help you successfully navigate your urban settings. One machine promising to be your ultimate city solution is the Solero Evo 8F. Time to see what’s in store for a cool €3,100 ($3,170 at current exchange rates).
Before I go on about the 8F, it should help to know a bit about the minds behind the work before us, Pegasus Bikes. Pegasus is a crew that’s been on the cycling scene for over 30 years now, and in that time, they’ve focused on offering the common folk trinkets that not only go the distance but will do so without forcing you to leave your life’s savings at the counter. Sure, the 8F is a bit pricier than your average urban EV, but there are several reasons for that.
One feature we can start our journey with is the frame. Why is this so important? Simply because it dictates everything this bike can and will achieve. Built from aluminum, Pegasus created the sort of frame that most people consider perfect for city use, a step-through. This ensures easy mounting and dismounting and the ability to react safely and fast to sudden stops and other dangers; there’s no top tube to tangle your legs.
responsible for not only holding you and your cargo but features an integrated battery in the down tube and a mid-mounted motor from Bosch. These electronics are also responsible for some of this bike’s price. After all, Bosch has been in the e-bike business since day one. In the process, growing to be responsible for some of, if not the best, e-bike systems around. An interview between autoevolution and Bosch revealed their plans for literal e-bike world domination.
Overall, the 8F is sporting a Bosch Active Line Plus with up to 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque but is limited to your local speed laws and regulations. Best of all, integrated into the down tube is a PowerTube with 400 Wh of juice. It’s typically enough to achieve around 80 kilometers (50 miles) of range under ideal conditions. Nonetheless, this battery seems to be a removable one; pick up another and double your capacity.
As you’re riding along, you may notice that your shifting will be handled by a Nexus SG-C6001 rear hub system. Since you’re rocking an electric drivetrain, you will also need something that can shift smoothly and efficiently, even under high chain tension, and that’s what the Nexus is for; up to eight speeds.
urban setting, Pegasus decided to drop things like lights, fenders, and a cargo rack onto the 8F. Lights help keep you safe, fenders clean, and the cargo rack opens up a whole new dimension of the utility for this urban two-wheeler. The manufacturer’s website doesn’t mention how much this bugger weighs, but it can take up to 135 kg (298 lbs) of allowed weight.
Finally, one aspect of the Solero that should make it a tad more attractive is comfort. Not only is there a suspension fork mounted to the front of this bugger, allowing for around 63 mm (2.5 in) of travel, but the saddle also seems to present some cushioning properties. No need to point out that tires also bring some comfort.
At the end of the day, the Solero 8F features a comfortable build and solid e-bike components from one of the world’s leading manufacturers. While it may cost you more than your average city-destined EV, you can understand why. Just a little something-something to think about today.
