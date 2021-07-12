Soldier Crashes Through Roof After Parachute Failure, Lands on a Kitchen Floor

It's not every day you get to see a soldier fall from the sky and land in your kitchen. That's what happened on Tuesday, July 6th, when a parachutist cheated death and crashed through the roof of a private home in California during a military exercise.
According to the Atascadero Police Department, the soldier was participating in a drill at Camp Roberts when his parachute failed to open fully on a free-fall jump. Emergency dispatchers received numerous reports around 4:55 p.m. about a parachutist who crashed through the roof in the 9500 block of Via Ciello.
When the police went to investigate, he was found "conscious but stunned with complaints of pain" on the Atascadero home's kitchen floor, tangled in his parachute. Fortunately, no one was home when the incident occurred, or things may have ended much worse.
We can safely say that he won the lottery ticket at life because he missed any objects in his fall. The homeowner's mother, Linda Sallady, told local publication KSBY that there wasn't that much damage in the house after his crash beside the obvious hole in the roof that can't go unnoticed.
"It's amazing. It's mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances, everything," said Sallady.
The soldier got away with moderate injuries and probably a scare (imagine jumping from a plane and your parachute fails to work, yikes). Luckily he survived to tell the story, and no one else was injured. After the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services treated the injuries, he was taken to the hospital. His colleagues who also participated in the exercise landed safely at the designated landing spot.
"We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury.", said the police in a statement.
When the police went to investigate, he was found "conscious but stunned with complaints of pain" on the Atascadero home's kitchen floor, tangled in his parachute. Fortunately, no one was home when the incident occurred, or things may have ended much worse.
We can safely say that he won the lottery ticket at life because he missed any objects in his fall. The homeowner's mother, Linda Sallady, told local publication KSBY that there wasn't that much damage in the house after his crash beside the obvious hole in the roof that can't go unnoticed.
"It's amazing. It's mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances, everything," said Sallady.
The soldier got away with moderate injuries and probably a scare (imagine jumping from a plane and your parachute fails to work, yikes). Luckily he survived to tell the story, and no one else was injured. After the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services treated the injuries, he was taken to the hospital. His colleagues who also participated in the exercise landed safely at the designated landing spot.
"We are grateful that the parachutist received only moderate injuries and that no other persons suffered injury.", said the police in a statement.
AiRbOrNe! pic.twitter.com/ZmmWZHzHj9— U.S Army WTF! Moments (@TheWTFNation) July 10, 2021