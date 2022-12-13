Sold-out 2022 Maserati MC20 Wins Industry Publication Award

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Maserati has claimed a prestigious award for one of its creations and it is not an electric vehicle.
Stuart Gallagher, editor of evo one of the world's leading publications for automotive nuts says this about the Maserati MC20, “It’s a remarkable car that ignites a passion in the driver that Maserati is famed for. It oozes character, rewards the driver in everything it does and leaves you aching for another drive every time you step out of it. Throw in an exotic piece of Italian automotive design and you have the perfect recipe for both a brilliant driver’s car and eCoty champion.”
That is why the publication named the luxury sports car manufacturer's MC20 its Car of the Year for 2022.
The heart and sole of this unique sports car in both the Coupé and Cielo versions lies in its powerplant. The new Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 capable of generating 630 horsepower (470 kW / 638 ps) has some innovative technology credited with its performance characteristics. It is the first engine designed for a street car to borrow Formula 1 technology that incorporates a pre-chamber combustion system utilizing twin spark plugs.
Maserati North Europe General Manager, Peter Charters said, “Everyone in the Maserati family is justifiably proud of this incredible accolade for the MC20. It’s a very special car, engineered and designed under our ‘Luxury with a purpose’ strategy.
The publication did not disclose other car models in the running for its prestigious award but did state that the Maserati MC20 was matched up against tough competition and was the "cream that rose to the top" in evo’s 2022 Car of the Year test.
Getting your hands on a new 2022 MC20 for the handsome base price of $212,000 (201,000 euro) will be impossible as they are sold out. An MC20 equipped with all the bells and whistles was priced at around $275,000 (260,774).
Maserati is owned by the Amsterdam-based Stellantis automotive conglomerate. All of its cars and SUVs are manufactured in its home of Bologna, Italy.
