Solar-Powered, Spacecraft-Inspired Stellar Scooter Works Great if You Live in the Tropics

Urban mobility is an ever-increasing issue that calls for innovative solutions meant to decongest the traffic and be more time and cost-efficient. One particular movement that seems to turn into a global revolution is micromobility. The Stellar solar-powered scooter is a vehicle design that falls in this very category.
Micromobility vehicles are lightweight, smaller than your average car, and designed to be used over short distances in a faster, more convenient, and more affordable way. Electric scooters are oftentimes referred to as the future of micromobility, as they tick all the important boxes.
Designed by Fajar Ismail, the Stellar is not your ordinary-looking scooter, but one whose appearance is inspired by spacecraft and based on the chassis of the Quest Atom Alpha. The Atom Alpha is compact and has a vintage-style motorbike design, although it comes with modern features, including a mobile app. It offers average ranges of up to 24 km (15 miles) on a charge, which makes it suitable for short to medium trips.
Fajar’s Stellar electric scooter keeps the chassis design of the Atom Alpha, with the rigid frame, but it has a more appealing look to it. It comes with bent aluminum body panels with bright and striking LED lights both in the front and rear. The dual springer fork on the Stellar ensures you have a smooth ride regardless of the terrain. The back of the scooter is foldable, sliding in easily to make the two-wheeler more compact and easier to transport.
A 70V 20Ah battery powers the high output brushless DC motor of the Stellar, but we aren’t being offered any details on the scooter's range or speed capabilities. Fajar’s scooter also packs a solar panel as an additional charging system. The designer says the Stellar would work great in tropical areas, for outdoor activities of all sorts, because regions such as South East Asia have more than enough sunlight every day to make solar power reliable.
