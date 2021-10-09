Solar-Powered Asymmetric Three-Wheeler Gets Ready to Race Across the Moroccan Sahara

The Vattenfall Solar Team is presenting Luna11, an asymmetric three-wheeler with an angled solar panel that can run for thousands of miles without using a single drop of fuel. With Nuna11, the team plans to take part in the Solar Challenge Morocco, a brand new solar race across the Moroccan Sahara.
Described as the "Picasso of solar cars," the team's new machine features a special design that sets it apart: it sports two wheels on the right and one on the left. This form not only makes it look asymmetric, but also optimizes the solar car's aerodynamics, giving it less rolling resistance.
"Traditional three-wheelers have the third wheel in the middle, either at the front or at the rear. The air then has to pass around a wheel in three places. By opting for two wheels on the right, before and after the driver, and one wheel on the left, we have air resistance in only two places," explains team leader Christiaan Wiers.
But integrating this design also left the team with a major challenge in terms of the steering system. Because the wheels on the solar car were not on the same axis as in regular vehicles, they had to work together to handle corners safely. It took a lot of dedication to turn this thing into a reality, but the folks from Vattenfall made it possible.
With a new motor controller designed in-house that combines power with efficiency, Nuna11 is now ready for the solar race.
"With Nuna11, we can now accelerate faster, climb better, and hold our own in city traffic. That's ideal for a race like Morocco", says team member Jasper Insinger.
The Vattenfall Solar Team will take part with their unique three-wheeler in this year's Solar Challenge Morocco. The race is set to start on October 25th and will last five days. The teams will travel around 1,553 miles (2,500 kilometers) from the south of Morocco, will pass along the Atlas Mountains, and through a big portion of the Sahara.
