Solar-Powered ApusDuo Unmanned Aircraft Nails Another Test Flight in Europe

UAS (unmanned aerial systems) developer UAVOS announced recently that its ApusDuo solar-powered aircraft nailed another test flight.
California-based company UAVOS offers a wide variety of unmanned solutions, from multi-role UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and components to unique, proprietary autopilots, and advanced communication systems, to name just a few.
One of the products in the manufacturer’s lineup is the ApusDuo, described as a pseudo-satellite or a HAPS (High-Altitude Platform Station). With its thin silhouette and its large wingspan, the ApusDuo aircraft resembles the Airbus-developed Zephyr, another solar-powered UAS that makes the headlines constantly, breaking world records with its impressive flight capabilities.
As announced by UAVOS, the ApusDuo successfully completed another test flight at one of the Flight Centers in Europe. The aircraft was able to fly continuously for 11 hours and was able to reach an altitude of 15,000 m (over 49,200 ft). UAVOS goes on to explain that its ApusDuo achieved more than two dozen test points, including energy balance validation, power and propulsion performance, to name just a few. The motor control efficiency was also evaluated as well as the propellers’ RPM (Revolutions per minute).
Aliaksei Stratsilatau, CEO at UAVOS, claims the latest test flight demonstrates the unique solar HAPS capabilities of the ApusDuo, as well as the aircraft’s ability to fly steadily across greater turbulence at high altitudes. Next, ApusDuo will be transported to Argentina where it will enter its next phase of test flights in the stratosphere.
The ApusDuo has a wingspan of 15 m (49.2 ft), a maximum takeoff weight of 95 lb (43 kg), and a maximum payload capacity of 4.5 lb (2 kg). It can operate in the stratosphere at an average altitude of 59,000 ft (18 km), at temperatures ranging from -65 degrees C to +55 C (-85 Fahrenheit to +131 F). As for its applications, the aircraft is suitable for a variety of uses, from maritime surveillance and services to communications, forest fire detection and monitoring, border patrol missions, and more.
Here’s the ApusDuo during its recent test flight.
One of the products in the manufacturer’s lineup is the ApusDuo, described as a pseudo-satellite or a HAPS (High-Altitude Platform Station). With its thin silhouette and its large wingspan, the ApusDuo aircraft resembles the Airbus-developed Zephyr, another solar-powered UAS that makes the headlines constantly, breaking world records with its impressive flight capabilities.
As announced by UAVOS, the ApusDuo successfully completed another test flight at one of the Flight Centers in Europe. The aircraft was able to fly continuously for 11 hours and was able to reach an altitude of 15,000 m (over 49,200 ft). UAVOS goes on to explain that its ApusDuo achieved more than two dozen test points, including energy balance validation, power and propulsion performance, to name just a few. The motor control efficiency was also evaluated as well as the propellers’ RPM (Revolutions per minute).
Aliaksei Stratsilatau, CEO at UAVOS, claims the latest test flight demonstrates the unique solar HAPS capabilities of the ApusDuo, as well as the aircraft’s ability to fly steadily across greater turbulence at high altitudes. Next, ApusDuo will be transported to Argentina where it will enter its next phase of test flights in the stratosphere.
The ApusDuo has a wingspan of 15 m (49.2 ft), a maximum takeoff weight of 95 lb (43 kg), and a maximum payload capacity of 4.5 lb (2 kg). It can operate in the stratosphere at an average altitude of 59,000 ft (18 km), at temperatures ranging from -65 degrees C to +55 C (-85 Fahrenheit to +131 F). As for its applications, the aircraft is suitable for a variety of uses, from maritime surveillance and services to communications, forest fire detection and monitoring, border patrol missions, and more.
Here’s the ApusDuo during its recent test flight.