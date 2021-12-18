Sol Eclipse Travel Trailer Boasts a Quality Build and Well-Defined Interior

Folks, what you're looking at is the Sol Eclipse, a travel trailer from none other inTech RV. If this name sounds familiar, it's because we've featured a few of their works before here on autoevolution.
For years now, inTech RV has been known for producing top-of-the-line RVs to offer their customers fully-equipped habitats able to withstand the test of time. By utilizing quality materials and building techniques, this crew has been able to stand apart from other off-grid habitat manufacturers.
Like most other travel trailers, Eclipse is available in multiple packages. The first package is Base, and the second, Rover, Rover being the more off-road-inclined version. To make things easier to understand, I'll focus my attention on Base and leave a tad of mystery in the air regarding Rover.
manufacturing technique that sets inTech RVs apart from most other manufacturers is that they build each trailer around a fully-welded aluminum cage. This offers a solid base for setting the remaining components without weighing the structure down too much. Best of all, aluminum is dang good at fighting off the elements.
Fiberglass panel skinning and a one-piece roof construction make up what you see on the exterior. Add bubble foil R7 insulation into the walls and ceiling, throw the structure onto a Dexter Torsion axle, and you're set with a trailer coming in with a dry weight of maximum 2,775 lbs (1,258 kg), depending on the features included. A GVWR rating of 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg) ensures plenty of cargo space. Overall, the Base Eclipse is 112 inches (284.5 centimeters) tall and 102 inches (259 centimeters) wide, of which the body occupies 84 inches (213 centimeters).
With the body aside, we can focus on the interior of Eclipse. If you haven't had a look at the gallery yet, now is a good time as it'll make everything I mention a little easier to understand.
well-defined spaces. The bedroom is set at the rear of the unit and also acts as a dining area. When you're ready for sleep, like most other trailers of this type, you'll set up your mattress with the help of a table.
In the center of Eclipse, but set along the port wall, a wet bath sits in wait with a porcelain toilet, adjustable showerhead, and accessory net. A roof vent helps keep the space nice and dry, and so does the exterior sealing door. 20 gallons (76 liters) of freshwater will be supplying your shower facility, but kitchen too.
The one space that attracted me the most was the kitchen. Since I'm a foodie, I was pleased to find a wrap-around countertop with more surface area than I have at home; to whip up whatever you want. A two-burner stovetop, stainless steel microwave, and large farmhouse sink sound like all you need to keep two to three people alive. A fridge is found sitting against the bathroom wall to keep good fresh. With tons of overhead cupboards and cabinets, space to store gear, foodstuffs, utensils, and anything else you need, will be readily available.
Looking for things like solar power? Well, Eclipse is ready for plug-and-play systems, so don't worry. Want more than this? Just let inTech know what features you want, and they'll do their best to build your dream trailer. Bring extra bucks, though.
So, how much do you think this trinket will run you? Well, you're looking at a starting MSRP of 34,230 USD (30,459 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds like a travel trailer to consider if you're ever in the market for an adventure-ready machine.
