Sol Dawn Raises Affordable Mobile Habitats to New-Age Standards for Under $33K

Ladies and gents, inTech RV is a manufacturer you've likely heard of or even seen on the streets. We've featured some of their works before here on autoevolution simply because they have a knack for building one mean habitat. Best of all, their machines are built to compete in a cut-throat market, which means bringing forth a solid device for a low price.
Speaking of price, today we'll be looking at Sol Dawn, a travel trailer with a starting MSRP of $32,970 (29,337 EUR at current exchange rates). And while we've seen RVs priced in the 30-grand range before, inTech can make you feel as though you're living in a trailer worth twice that price.
One of the most important aspects of any trailer is how it's built. With that, I should add that the frame of Dawn, like most other trailers from inTech, features welded aluminum tubes. Yes, aluminum is rather tricky to weld, but this crew pulls it off. Why bother? Simple, aluminum is more rigid, lighter, and less prone to corrosion than most other materials used for building RV frames.
GVWR of 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg) should leave enough room for cargo.
Another aspect that sets Dawn apart from other trailers is the well-defined interior. This alone is responsible for my attraction to this brand. Check out the gallery to see what I mean.
At the front of Dawn, a large dinette is also the bedroom. While the dinette can seat six people, I could not clearly find how many people could sleep in this "oversized" bed. Come nighttime, drop the table, and set up a bedding area. Three different bedding layouts ensure you can accommodate more than just one or two folks, that's for sure.
Waking up to a new "Dawn" each day is made possible by that large window found at the trailer's front. It should be magical and help recharge your batteries like very few other experiences. A few more lateral windows bring even more visibility to the outside world.
Aside from the fact that this is another space where I'd spend most of my outdoor time, Dawn also presents an area that's neatly designed and includes features similar to those found at home. A two-burner stovetop, large farmhouse sink with brushed nickel faucet, and plenty of storage cabinets ensure you can prep the meals you have in mind. Countertop space to unfurl your creativity is also in place.
Other features like a 16,000 BTU furnace, 13,500 BTU AC, and 6-gallon (27-liter) electric or gas water heater are there to ensure a comfy habitat. Bluetooth stereo with four speakers, the possibility to add a TV, plus power outlets, help you stay entertained if you need to get away from the family for a moment.
more storage bins with lockable lids. It's also prepared for plug-and-play solar kits. Of course, you can add more than just what's offered here, but bring along some extra bucks if you want to get wild.
Speaking of wild, inTech offers two versions of Dawn, a Base version, which I've described here, and a Rover version, a more off-road-inclined machine ready with lift kit, off-road tires, and a few others.
You know, the RV lifestyle appeals to many people, and how some mobile homes come in at prices that feel like you're leaving an arm and a leg at the dealership, travel trailers like Sol Dawn seem like a breath of fresh air from the over-priced norms we may be accustomed to.
