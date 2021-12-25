SOD Rise 4x2-950 Is a Luxurious and Massive Expedition Vehicle With a Sky Lounge

Folks, there's a crew out in Germany that's known for building some of the most luxurious off-grid habitats around, Stone Offroad Design (SOD). Ever heard of them? Very few people have as they seem to be one of those manufacturers that you look for only if you've got at least 500,000 USD to spend on a mobile home.
I'm not saying that the vehicle before you, Rise 4x2-950 costs just $500K; it cost way more than that. I'm saying that you shouldn't even think about picking up the phone to ask for this crew's expertise unless you've got cash to spend. To get a good idea of what this crew can achieve, we'll look at the Rise 4x2-950.
The best way to understand precisely what's going on with this mobile habitat, check out the gallery. There are more than 10 images, and that means well over 10,000 words. Once you're done, come back to the text so I can clarify a couple of things.
First off, the Rise is based on an already existing vehicle from a well-known RV manufacturer, the Cruiser Atego Edition from Concorde. Already that tells you that this habitat will be enveloped in luxury.
It's this feature alone that'll leave a large imprint upon anyone that sees this machine. The gallery reveals an image where you can see several seats, pillows, art-deco table, among others. Sure, it may not be a highly complex setup, but your roof really has to be in top shape to handle 5-6 people walking around on it. I think it's safe to say it's immune to the elements.
As for the inside of this machine, just look at it. When the heck was the last time you've seen a cab as clean-cut as this, with black leather all over the place and white stitching accenting materials. While the interior you see is made up of renderings, they stand as a rough idea of what to expect. In reality, your interior can use up way more elaborates than this.
With its spacious countertop space and deep sink, the kitchen shows off that there's room to integrate an oven, cooktop, and 177-liter (47-gallon) refrigerator. The marble-look (porcelain stoneware) flooring leads all the way to the bathroom, where it shapes the walls of the space. A shower booth is visible, but no toilet.
Systems aimed at comfort and style aren't missing either. LED lighting, wall lamps, electric service package, 3 batteries, and peak 4,000-watt inverter with 720 watts of solar juice ensure you're nice and warm no matter the outside temperature. There's a generator too. Need entertainment? Satellite TV, two smart TVs, and an acoustic package are some of the available features. There's Wi-Fi connectivity too.
If you want to go deeper into this story, I strongly suggest treading lightly; if you've got the cash and are looking for a solid RV to go just about anywhere, you just may pick up the phone and call SOD. But, at the end of the day, everyone you have contact with will say that it was worth it.
As far as how much you can expect to dish out for this sort of machine, it's challenging to say as each unit is as unique as its owner. But, to get an idea, you'll find dealerships selling used modes around the 800,000 EUR range (905,800 USD at current exchange rates). Bet Rudolph would be jealous if Santa showed up in a Rise 4x2-950 to deliver your gifts out of that trailer you see.
