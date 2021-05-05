Snowmobile vs Suzuki Hayabusa Is the Weirdest Drag Race You'll See Today

More on this:

1 Lidless Suzuki Hayabusa Rider Races 1030 WHP Toyota Supra, Hard to Tell Who Won

2 The Definition of a Pocket Rocket Is This Type R-Powered Mini

3 1,400 HP Lamborghini Huracan Leaves Road while Drag Racing Hayabusa, Gets Lucky

4 Jay Leno Tests Trike with 197 HP Hayabusa Engine, Seems to Really Like It

5 Hayabusa Z Boasts a Yoshimura Silencer and Exquisite Color Scheme