Snow Tracks on a Tesla Model 3 Are Worse Than Winter Tires

Teslas are the iPhones of the auto world. There’s probably few things you can think of that haven’t already been tried by YouTubers, vloggers and influencers in their quest for fame and money.
Just like people used to take iPhones and smash, shoot or dunk them in water, so do Tesla owners subject their vehicles to incredible ordeals, all in the name of pseudo-science. So yes, there’s little we haven’t seen Teslas do before.
Below this text is proof we were wrong. We are not saying this hasn't happened before, but at least we don’t remember seeing Tesla snowmobiles doing the rounds in the white landscape.
So, what do we have here?
On the one hand, the car. We’re talking about a rear-wheel-drive Standard Range Plus Model 3. Then, the owner: a YouTuber whose channel is called lowlifeduramax. And last, snow tracks.
Two such tracks were used a couple of weeks ago to replace the rear wheels on the car, using custom-made spacers fabricated by a British Columbia-based company called Mullin Manufacturing. As you might imagine, the tracks are not custom-made for the Tesla, and it shows.
Putting the tracks on the car is an easy enough task, but the results are not entirely encouraging.
For obvious reasons, the car struggles to move along right from the start. The driver barely manages to get the car going, despite the menacing-looking hardware fitted on the rear axle. Sure, it looks spectacular, but it also feels extremely ineffective.
Of course, one might argue there is no need for a tracked vehicle to move fast, or be swift on the track, but this must be the clumsiest in the world. It is so clumsy in fact, that the car likely performs worse with the tracks on than with the usual winter tires.
Even so, the guys behind this stunt will not give up. Soon enough, they’ll take the car, in pretty much the same configuration, thru mud. That should be even funnier.
