Snooty 2024 Mercedes GLE Prototypes Hide Minor Changes Beneath Trippy Camo

It’s been a little over three years since Mercedes-Benz unveiled the fourth-generation GLE, and that’s a bit old in today’s fast moving auto industry. As a result, they are preparing its mid-cycle refresh, which will look pretty much the same, save for a few minor updates.
Prototypes of the brand’s BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Range Rover Sport rival have been spied testing in the open for quite some time now, and honestly, we thought that they would unveil it this year. However, 2023 is just around the corner, and in all likelihood, that is when they will pull the cover off its body in an official environment, accompanied by a generous image gallery, and lots of details about it.
For now, we can tell you that despite seeming like it has identical styling, it will at least sport new headlamps, as well new grille, and bumper at the front. After all, that is where most of the camouflage was on the latest scooped prototypes, which were snapped in motion while testing somewhere in Germany, presumably in Stuttgart. The short video shared at the bottom of the page shows them taking a left turn, eager to get away from the camera lens.
More vinyl stickers can be seen towards the rear, going from one quarter panel to the other, and partially hiding the design of the new taillights, and probably the tailgate too. It is likely that Mercedes will give it new wheel options, and perhaps new paint finishes, maybe joined by additional upholstery options inside, next to the revised software for the digital dials and infotainment system, and a new steering wheel – or so it appears anyway.
If we were you, we wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant improvements in the powertrain department. Chances are that the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE will get the same mills, so future customers should expect the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter inline-six. When it comes to the range-topping member of the series, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, which will take on the likes of the BMW X5 M, it will retain the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, allegedly with no extra oomph, though the latter part is nothing but a mere rumor at this point.
Look for a small price bump when it arrives stateside sometime next year. The current GLE 350 starts at $57,700 with 2WD, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. The AWD variant kicks off at $60,200, and for the GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 580 4Matic, you will have to pay a minimum of $66,450 and $83,850 respectively. Getting the GLE 53 4Matic+ means spending at least $76,950, and for the top-of-the-line version, which is also the most powerful one, the GLE 63 S 4Matic+, you are looking at an MSRP of $116,850.
