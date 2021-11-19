Snoop Dogg’s Interview Background Was Mercury Cougar, Drives Impala in New Music Video

After releasing his latest album, Algorithm, Snoop Dogg is bringing attention to his clean ride, a 1968 Mercury Cougar. The rapper had it as his background during an interview and displayed another vintage car in his new music video, a convertible Chevrolet Impala.
Snoop Dogg released his new compilation album, Algorithm, on Friday, November 19. The rapper had announced the album in late September and has been promoting it ever since. The release comes just a few months after his latest album hit the market, From tha Streets 2 tha Suites, in April 2021.
Now, on an interview with Revolt TV, Snoop Dogg showed up with a full-on afro hairstyle, while casually supporting his elbow on his 1968 Mercury Cougar’s door and holding one hand on top of the car. What better background is there?
The car in question is a very sweet ride he introduced for his 50th birthday, over a month ago, a Mercury Cougar. The 1968 models had a 4.9-liter V8 engine as standard, which put out 210 horsepower, and three other engine options. But given all the upgrades Snoop gave to it, including a unique mural on the trunk, we're not sure the car still has its stock specs. The vehicle also includes a tribute to Kobe Bryant, alongside his Lakers teammates who celebrated a win.
As Snoop Dogg released a new music video called “Go to War,” among the vehicles shown, Snoop sat in a convertible black 1958 Chevrolet Impala. It’s no surprise Snoop would pick a vintage vehicle to ride in his latest music video, which features several other classic cars.
Just recently, he also added a Cutlass Supreme to his collection, and he bought his wife, Shante Broadus, a 1966 Mustang GT, for her 50th birthday.
And, after 30 years in the industry, his latest album, which features 25 tracks, doesn’t disappoint.
