Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

In the days preceding the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Swedish carmaker Volvo announced its intention to limit the top speed of all its cars to 112 mph (180 km/h). This decision will apply for all vehicles manufactured starting 2020, and is described as one of “the most ambitious safety visions in the automotive industry.” In reality, it is all smoke and mirrors in an industry that needs something else altogether.





True to its legacy, Volvo is currently in the middle of an all-out offensive that once completed will ensure no human being will ever die while in one of its cars.



Volvo's plan is in line with a Europe-wide push to cut down on the number of deaths caused by car crashes. According to



Eurostat doesn’t go as far as to cite the reasons for the deadly crashes in this report, but these reasons are the usual suspects (also identified by Volvo as culprits): intoxication, distraction, and speeding.



And while there are few things carmakers and even regulators can do about intoxication and distraction, there is something they can do about speeding.



For instance, the European Union is pondering technologies that can automatically limit the speed of the cars in accordance with legal limits, in certain areas. Called



Automatic speed limitation seems like the perfect solution to the speeding scourge. A system that can override or at least forcefully advise the driver not to go beyond a set speed has obvious advantages and will most likely lead to the decrease in the number of accidents, deadly or otherwise.



But automatic limitation of a car’s speed in certain areas is not the same as capping the top speed of the car.



In recent years, carmakers have already begun limiting the top speed of the car, usually to 250 km/h (155 mph). But that’s more of a marketing stunt, as that limitation only has theoretical value. Few drivers actually hit that limit during their lifetime, especially on public roads.



Just as setting the top speed at 250 km/h (155 mph) did little to further bring down the number of crashes and casualties in recent years, so will Volvo’s idea.



Capping the top speed of a car lacks any practicality, for the simple reason that instances when drivers push the pedal so hard that the needle has nowhere else to go are extremely rare.



There are a number of reasons drivers don't go full speed, and they include the limited number of roads where they can do that and the fact that penalties for going that fast elsewhere are extremely severe.



Since we don’t have all that many drivers going full throttle on the world’s roads, there are very few accidents caused by people doing 155 mph. Seriously, when is the last time you heard of a 155 mph crash?



True, it’s nearly impossible to make a statistic about the average speed of cars crashing, mostly because of the large number of variables involved. An NHTSA report from 2005 - attached below - stated that most crashes occur on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or less, very unlikely places for one to go full speed.



