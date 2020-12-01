Smartphone App Calls Emergency Contacts When Police Pull You Over

An iPhone and Android app provides drivers with an arsenal of helpful features whenever the police pull them over, showing not only everybody’s rights when interacting with law enforcement but also offering capabilities to call emergency contacts and record the interaction with the officer.
Supposed to help prevent police abuse, Legal Equalizer is an application that can be installed on your iPhone or an Android smartphone; with the press of a button, it instantly sends a Zoom link to five different contacts.
In other words, the app is supposed to help you make sure there are some witnesses to the interaction with the police officer, and if this isn’t enough, Legal Equalizer can even record the entire conversation and then save it in the cloud (which means you’re not going to lose it even if you no longer have the phone).
A text sent to emergency contacts includes additional information such as a map with your location when the police pull you over. As a bonus, Legal Equalizer includes a large collection of resources to help you know your rights when interacting with a police officer, as well as get recommendations on what to do when you’re pulled over for various reasons.
While the app can be launched with a voice command using Siri or Google Assistant, you can’t interact with its features without touch input. This is one of the capabilities that should be added in a future update, especially since drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the steering wheel when they’re pulled over.
The application is available free of charge and can be installed on any iPhone as long as the device is running iOS 13 and newer.
“Legal Equalizer is a mobile app providing you with your legal rights during any law enforcement encounter. Legal Equalizer also allows you to alert your loved ones of encounters with law enforcement and in an emergency situation. They will be able to see what is happening in real time. You can record your encounter, and we let you know your rights,” the app description reads.
