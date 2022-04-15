Smart, Visible Vata7 Helmet and Tech Pack Are for the Motorcycle Rider of the Future

Engineered in the U.S. and Italy and made in Switzerland, the Vata7 motorcycle helmet is smart, user-friendly, and highly visible so that you can feel safer than ever while riding your bike in any condition.
The 360-degree LED lights on the Vata7 integrate with your motorcycle’s turn signals and brake lights, ensuring you’ll get noticed in traffic. With a 100 percent carbon fiber construction and available in seven shell sizes from XS to 3XL, the helmet weighs just 1.9 lb (a bit under 900 grams). It comes with Bluetooth-ready speakers and a mic, anti-fog lenses, and with up to five visor color and tint options.
Vata7 is easy to set up, syncing to your bike at a simple push of a button and has a sync range of 300 ft (91 m), just in case you ever get separated from your wheeler. The LED lights on the helmet are waterproof and visible from miles away, and the manufacturer boasts of them lasting for 50,000 hours (30 years) of use.
There are three lighting modes available with the Vata7: solid, flash, and burst, and you can change them either from the switch on your gear or via the available mobile app. The app also unlocks other features, giving you the possibility to check the battery percentage or turn off your front or rear LEDs. As for the battery life of the Vata7, it has an autonomy of 12 hours per charge.
Setting up your helmet is a user-friendly process that only takes a few minutes. Instructions are included on how to connect the Tx Unit with your motorcycle’s wires under the seat, as well as how to sync the Vata7 and connect everything correctly.
Along with the Vata7 helmet, there’s also a Gen2 LED Tech Pack available to buy, which allows you to power devices on the go with a 16,000 Ah solar charging kit. You’ve got a 15” laptop compartment as well as plenty of pockets for storing chargers, cameras, and other belongings. There’s also a hands-free hydration system with a 1.5L water bladder and a magnetic fastener so you can clip the gear shut even if you are wearing gloves. The Tech Pack offers 24 hours of use per charge.
The Vata7 high-visibility helmet and next-gen Tech Pack are both available on Indiegogo. You can get them as a combo for $830, with the shipping being estimated for this August. If you opt for just the helmet, you have to pay $620, and if you want to buy just the Tech Pack, the price is $370. The estimated delivery date for just the backpack is this July.
Vata7 is easy to set up, syncing to your bike at a simple push of a button and has a sync range of 300 ft (91 m), just in case you ever get separated from your wheeler. The LED lights on the helmet are waterproof and visible from miles away, and the manufacturer boasts of them lasting for 50,000 hours (30 years) of use.
There are three lighting modes available with the Vata7: solid, flash, and burst, and you can change them either from the switch on your gear or via the available mobile app. The app also unlocks other features, giving you the possibility to check the battery percentage or turn off your front or rear LEDs. As for the battery life of the Vata7, it has an autonomy of 12 hours per charge.
Setting up your helmet is a user-friendly process that only takes a few minutes. Instructions are included on how to connect the Tx Unit with your motorcycle’s wires under the seat, as well as how to sync the Vata7 and connect everything correctly.
Along with the Vata7 helmet, there’s also a Gen2 LED Tech Pack available to buy, which allows you to power devices on the go with a 16,000 Ah solar charging kit. You’ve got a 15” laptop compartment as well as plenty of pockets for storing chargers, cameras, and other belongings. There’s also a hands-free hydration system with a 1.5L water bladder and a magnetic fastener so you can clip the gear shut even if you are wearing gloves. The Tech Pack offers 24 hours of use per charge.
The Vata7 high-visibility helmet and next-gen Tech Pack are both available on Indiegogo. You can get them as a combo for $830, with the shipping being estimated for this August. If you opt for just the helmet, you have to pay $620, and if you want to buy just the Tech Pack, the price is $370. The estimated delivery date for just the backpack is this July.