smart Shows New Face for the New Decade in Extensive Photo Gallery

Previewed at the end of last week, the revised smart has been extensively detailed in photo gallery of gigantic size, much larger than the actual changes that were brought to the model.There are minute visual modifications made to the exterior of the car, the most noticeable of them all being that fact that, for the first time in the range, the front grilles of both the fortwo and forfour are painted in the same color as the rest of the car.Inside, the main change is the new center console. Unlike the one that preceded it, this one comes without the hidden drawer at the side, but with a storage compartment located in front of the selector lever that can be used, for instance, to house smartphones, or, as the case may be, act as a cupholder.The infotainment system has been revised as well, featuring an 8-inch screen, and it is now linked to a revamped app that controls most of the car’s systems, and gives the owner detailed information about charge levels, among other things.As was the case with the previous version, the new smart is all electric as well. Regardless of the variant, it comes powered by an 82 hp electric motor that develops 160 Nm of torque and shoots the city car to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, for the fortwo variant.Working to streamline the order process for the car, Daimler also announced there will now be just three equipment levels, a small number of exterior colors, and four new rim designs to choose from.