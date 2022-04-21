Smart's Second New EV – the #2 – is Photographed in Hangzhou, China

Smart plans to stick with its new naming strategy, as weird as it is. While its first EV is named #1, the second should be christened #2, and we don’t blame the fifth-grader in you for making scatological jokes about that. Thankfully, Smart’s #2 looks pretty decent, as pictures taken in Hangzhou, China, demonstrate. You can also call it HC11.
The electric coupe uses the same platform that underpins the #1: Geely’s SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture). In the pictures shared on Weibo and published by PCAuto and CarNewsChina, we can see red brake calipers front and rear and also Brabus headrests. That makes us sure that the images reveal the most powerful derivative of the future electric coupe.
We are yet to see the Smart #1 Brabus. Rumor has it that it will pack 400 hp (298 kW), which may be conservative. The regular #1 presents a 200 kW (268 hp) rear motor. Geely may think that adding just 98 kW to the front axle is not up to what a Brabus could present. There is no reason for the #2 – ok, the HC11 – not to follow the same specs. That includes the 66-kWh battery pack that provides a CLTC range of 560 kilometers (348 miles). The WLTP cycle should offer much lower numbers.
The #2 should have about the same measures as the #1 apart from height, which will be lower due to the coupe body style it adopts. Smart’s electric SUV is 4.27 meters (168.1 inches) long, 1.82 m (71.7 in) wide, and has a wheelbase of 2.75 m (108.3 in). Roominess will be understandably more restricted in the HC11. Perhaps that’s why the first vehicle we have seen out in the wild is the Brabus version: its focus will be on driving behavior and performance.
So far, we have no idea when Smart will introduce the #2 to the world. We still have the #1 Brabus to make a premiere before the electric coupe officially appears. Meanwhile, faithful customers of the brand can only hope that these new cars are affordable enough to sell in good numbers.
