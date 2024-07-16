Smart Preps #1 and #3 for Launch Down Under, Announces Pricing and Specifications

Were you waiting for smart to officially touch down in Australia with its new #1 and #3 models? You only have to wait a little longer, as the two electric vehicles, in their launch configurations, will start deliveries locally by the end of summer.
According to the automaker, the smart #1 urban crossover and the #3 crossover coupe are available in the Pro+ and Premium versions, with the Brabus variants joining the offering at a premium.
The #1 Pro+ kicks off at AU$54,900 in Australia, which equals US$37,170 at today's exchange rates, excluding on-road costs. It has 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic roof, LED headlights, an electric tailgate, wireless smartphone integration, semi-autonomous driving, etc. Powering it is a single electric motor that generates 200 kW (272 ps/268 hp) and 343 Nm (253 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 6.7 seconds.
For the Premium trim level, customers will have to pay a minimum of AU$58,900 (US$39,880). This model adds matrix headlights, leather upholstery, and a 640-watt sound system from Beats. The Brabus version tops them all, kicking off at AU$67,900 (US$45,975) Down Under. It boasts a sporty exterior, microfiber suede upholstery, a dedicated driving mode, and unleashes 315 kW (428 ps/422 hp) and 543 Nm (400 lb-ft) every time the driver abuses the right pedal. Smart says 0-100 kph takes 3.9 seconds.
Buying the smart #3 Premium requires spending at least AU$61,900 (US$41,910). This model mirrors the equivalent #1, meaning it also gets leather upholstery, Beats audio, and matrix headlamps, among other things. The #3 Brabus sits at the pinnacle of the range, adding 20-inch alloy wheels, a few sporty touches inside and out, and a few other things in return for AU$70,900 (US$48,005) before on-road costs.
Like the #1, the Pro+ and Premium versions of the 2024 smart #3 use the same electric motor, which generates an identical 200 kilowatts (272 ps/268 hp) and 343 Nm (253 pound-foot) of torque. Despite being equally powerful, it is significantly faster in a straight-line sprint, as it takes only 5.8 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) from zero.
As you already know, the smart #3 Brabus packs a dual-motor assembly, which churns out 315 kilowatts (428 ps/422 hp) and 543 Nm (400 pound-foot) of torque. According to the auto brand, this model drops the sprint time to 3.7 seconds.
Smart's 2024 family is available Down Under from LSH Auto Australia's retail outlets in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, and customer deliveries are expected to commence by September.
As mentioned above, the smart #3 joins the #1 Down Under, with a more youthful styling compared to its more conventional sibling. The lineup kicks off from AU$57,900 (US$39,200) plus on-road costs for the Pro+ grade. It has similar specifications, meaning it also gets a panoramic roof, LED headlamps, an electric tailgate, and so on.
