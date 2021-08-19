Smart, Pocket-Size Gadget Lets You Enjoy Android Auto Wirelessly

Wireless is the way to go, as it offers more freedom and convenience. If your car doesn’t have built-in WiFi but you still want to be able to use Android Auto without constantly dealing with tangled cords, then keep on reading.
Relying on a wired connection comes with multiple annoyances, from loose sockets to constantly dealing with cords that get in your way, because you have to keep your phone close by. Not to mention you have to buy cables regularly, as most of them have a short lifespan. And there are those frequent disconnections and sync problems as well. But there’s another way to go.
There’s this small, intelligent adapter called Carsifi, which allows you to connect wirelessly to Android Auto, quickly and painlessly. All you have to do is connect the adapter to your car via USB, then pair it with your phone using Bluetooth. It is a one-time operation, as afterward, the adapter will be able to connect to your car automatically.
How does it work? Your car will detect Carsifi as an Android device and start to transfer data. Carsifi will then reroute it to your Android device via Wi-Fi.
The adapter is compatible with all cars and stereo systems that support wired Android Auto. It is a pocket-size gadget that measures 2.6 x 1.4 in (65.5 x 35.5 mm) and packs a dual-core 1Ghz CPU. There’s a LED indicator on it and a magic button that allows you to switch between multiple phones and select the active Android Auto session.
Carsifi comes with a companion app that offers advanced configuration, but you can also use the device in its plug-and-play mode.
This smart, liberating gadget is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and if you want one, you have to pledge a minimum of $89. The estimated delivery date is November 2021.
