Smart Helmet Litgard Keeps You Safe and Lit on the Road, Literally

Since summer is just around the corner, there’s already a boom in bicycle sales worldwide, and frankly, I do understand the need to go out and feel the breeze after all this time of staying inside. But with that, there are also risks coming into play, and you need some sort of protection. How about a helmet? One that’s remote-controlled and…lit, literally.
Swiss-based startup company Litgard created a smart helmet to fit any bikers’ needs. So if you want to ride at night or the weather decided to rain on your parade, rest assured. The Litgard helmet is equipped with LED lights that can be wirelessly controlled.
Just like a car does, you can use a remote control to signal turns or stops, so others will be able to see your intention. Oh, the remote is also waterproof. Turning it on and off and controlling the lights settings is done by accessing control buttons located in the back. Still in the rear, it features a fitting system that allows you to adjust the helmet to fit your head size.
At 290 grams (10.2 ounces), it’s pretty easy to carry around. In addition, Litgard has an ergonomic design with lots of vents that allow a cool airflow, so you don’t have to worry about a sweaty head during hot summer days.
You can change between three modes according to your needs. However, each mode will use the battery differently, and the run time will last between four hours and 14 hours, depending on the option used.
Currently, Litgard is listed on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo where it has reached half of its $2.000 goal. The campaign has less than a month until it ends so, whether it will succeed or not, it’s a cool idea that we all probably need when we venture into the concrete jungle.
