smart forease Brings Back to Paris the Concepts of Old

Usually, when carmakers are building new concept cars, they do it as a means to honor either past of future production cars. At the Paris Motor Show next week, Daimler will however be unveiling a smart concept that pays tribute to other concepts shown over the years.

9 photos



forease is based on the standard-production



“The smart forease cleverly focuses on what is essential for urban driving enjoyment,” the company said in a statement.



“It takes up the original motto of smart, reduce to the max, with a twinkle in its eye, standing for the authentic urban mobility that continues to be the underlying concept behind the brand.”



The car is of course electric, but Daimler did not waste time detailing what exactly the drivetrain can do. Whatever its capabilities, the car is “a preview of the electric future of the smart brand,” says the carmaker.



Starting 2020, the Germans have decided to drop the use of combustion engines for the smart and turn it into an all-electric brand. It is already selling only electric cars in the U.S., Canada, and Norway.



There’s no word yet on whether the concept will make it into production, but considering the fact the fortwo cabrio is already on the market, it’s doubtful the forease will go anywhere other than storage after the Paris show. To be called smart forease, the car is a nod to concept vehicles crossblade and forspeed presented in 2001 and 2011, respectively. It is also a celebratory car, as this year the smart brand celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of the first model.forease is based on the standard-production smart EQ fortwo cabrio , but features several enhancements that are meant to make it unique, like the recessed door handles or the two round displays that replace the center air vents, the lack of any type of roof or the shorter windscreen.“The smart forease cleverly focuses on what is essential for urban driving enjoyment,” the company said in a statement.“It takes up the original motto of smart, reduce to the max, with a twinkle in its eye, standing for the authentic urban mobility that continues to be the underlying concept behind the brand.”The car is of course electric, but Daimler did not waste time detailing what exactly the drivetrain can do. Whatever its capabilities, the car is “a preview of the electric future of the smart brand,” says the carmaker.Starting 2020, the Germans have decided to drop the use of combustion engines for the smart and turn it into an all-electric brand. It is already selling only electric cars in the U.S., Canada, and Norway.There’s no word yet on whether the concept will make it into production, but considering the fact the fortwo cabrio is already on the market, it’s doubtful the forease will go anywhere other than storage after the Paris show.