smart fortwo EQ Turns Into JBL Mobile Disco for Elevated DJs

“Visionary thinking and a passion to keep questioning the status quo encapsulate smart's aims and its essential attitude." The car made its public debut on March 16, at the Night Fever. Designing Club Culture 1960 – Today exhibition in Weil am Rhein. It will travel next week to the Salone di Mobile Milano, where Daimler’s brand is scheduled to through one hell of a party.The smart fortwo EQ has been fitted with a lifting platform, on which sits a DJ's booth. It can be raised to allow the DJ a bird’s eye view of the mood he is setting. The booth itself is equipped with everything such a job requires, from a mixer console to a gooseneck microphone. Sound is provided by JBL.One might thing that adding a human’s weight some few feet above the rather flimsy-looking machine might topple it over. Somehow, the designer got round that by adding side supports to stabilize the vehicle.But having a smart from which music is played would have been pretty much like taking any other car to an outdoor barbecue. So some few extra features had to be embedded into the concept.The smart can generate its own mist, thanks to a fog machine located behind the radiator grille. Light effects of all sorts are achieved thanks to the LED headlamps, a stroboscope fitted inside the car and an LED matrix on either side of the boom.There are also a few highlights with no real party application, meant only to further attract attention to the smart fortwo EQ: back-lit alloy wheels and an illuminated underbody.“The smart mobile disco is a great symbol of the smart brand's links with club culture – a scene that draws people together, forges bonds and brings joy," said Annette Winkler, smart’s CEO.“Visionary thinking and a passion to keep questioning the status quo encapsulate smart's aims and its essential attitude."