smart EQ nightsky Edition Rocks Geneva Down Electric Avenue

First things first, Mercedes-Benz will adopt EQ branding in 2019, once the Concept EQ-based EQC
goes into production at the Bremen plant in Germany. Developed as an electric vehicle from the ground up, the EQC is equipped with a 70-kWh battery and two electric motors, translating to a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).
Now that we’ve settled that, let’s turn the focus back on smart’s debuts for Geneva
. As you can tell from the photo gallery, the two- and four-seater city dwellers are painted in a combination of deep black and Pacific Blue. By comparison, the Electric Drive family comes as standard with an Electric Green-painted tridion cell.
"smart is electric, innovative, intelligent and totally unique, or in three words each: smart EQ fortwo and smart EQ forfour,"
explained Dr. Annette Winkler, chief executive of the automaker. "With the smart EQ fortwo and EQ forfour, we are putting the first products from the Mercedes-Benz Cars EQ family on urban roads and showing how much fun electric mobility can be.”
To date, the group rolled out the EQ Power and EQ Power+
brands on its road-going and Formula 1 cars. The Geneva-bound smart models, which are called EQ without Power or Power+, are the first Daimler cars to adopt the all-electric nomenclature. As part of a €10 billion investment in eco-friendly tech, “more than 10 new electric cars”
will be launched by 2022.
In addition to the Pacific Blue trim, the 16-inch wheels are Brabus
-developed Monoblock VIIIs. A couple of special touches can also be found inside, but the big news is an optional feature. That would be the fast-charging function, which allows the smart EQ nightsky to charge from flat to 80 percent in 40 minutes. As for pricing, the EQ fortwo nightsky will start at 28,255 euros.
smart “will be marketing only electric battery-powered vehicles”
from 2020 in Germany and Western Europe, with the rest of the world to follow suit.