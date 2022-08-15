smart #1 Brabus Performance Edition Debuts, Dual-Motor AWD Is Almost Certain

smart has recently unveiled the #1 Brabus Performance Edition, which is expected to be fast in a straight line and in the corners. Headquartered in China in the form of a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and the Zhejiang Geely Holding Grou, the German marque hasn’t mentioned a single technical detail about its newcomer. Based on documents filed with the Chinese authorities, the Brabus may feature a dual-motor powertrain.
The all-wheel-drive setup is expected to generate approximately 400 horsepower, with certain sources claiming 428 horsepower. The company hasn’t said a word in regard to the battery’s gross capacity, which is believed to be 66 kWh just like the rear-driven #1 that premiered in April.
Designed by Mercedes-Benz, yet engineered by Chinese automaker Geely on their SEA platform, the #1 is a five-door utility vehicle that’s only available with electric oomph. A serious departure from European smarts, the #1 promises 535 to 560 kilometers of range on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. Definitely not as precise as the fuel economy testing procedures currently used by the United States and European Union, the CLTC replaces the NEDC (that’ll be the New European Driving Cycle).
Pictured in matte gray for the bodywork and glossy red for the roof, the Brabus Performance Edition “will surely be the focal point of the audience and the best guarantee of high returns,” according to Zhang Mingxia, vice president of sales, marketing, and after-sales of smart. “Brabus and smart have mutually compatible development concepts, which also makes us the perfect partner,” added Constantin Buschmann, the big kahuna at Brabus.
Riding on 19-inch wheels, the go-faster model further sweetens the deal with red-painted brake calipers, the German tuner’s name in the headrests, an illuminated logo on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and see-through sun visors. The microfiber seats are finished in black, which perfectly complements the red accents. Red seatbelts and sport pedals made from aluminum pretty much sum up the #1 Brabus Performance Edition.
Expect full details, including confirmation of the dual-motor AWD system, to come on August 26th during the 2022 Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition in China. The order books will open on August 26th as well.
Designed by Mercedes-Benz, yet engineered by Chinese automaker Geely on their SEA platform, the #1 is a five-door utility vehicle that’s only available with electric oomph. A serious departure from European smarts, the #1 promises 535 to 560 kilometers of range on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. Definitely not as precise as the fuel economy testing procedures currently used by the United States and European Union, the CLTC replaces the NEDC (that’ll be the New European Driving Cycle).
Pictured in matte gray for the bodywork and glossy red for the roof, the Brabus Performance Edition “will surely be the focal point of the audience and the best guarantee of high returns,” according to Zhang Mingxia, vice president of sales, marketing, and after-sales of smart. “Brabus and smart have mutually compatible development concepts, which also makes us the perfect partner,” added Constantin Buschmann, the big kahuna at Brabus.
Riding on 19-inch wheels, the go-faster model further sweetens the deal with red-painted brake calipers, the German tuner’s name in the headrests, an illuminated logo on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and see-through sun visors. The microfiber seats are finished in black, which perfectly complements the red accents. Red seatbelts and sport pedals made from aluminum pretty much sum up the #1 Brabus Performance Edition.
Expect full details, including confirmation of the dual-motor AWD system, to come on August 26th during the 2022 Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition in China. The order books will open on August 26th as well.