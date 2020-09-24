Small Volkswagen Pickup Truck Rendered, Production Model Incoming

First revealed in Brazil at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show, the Tarok Concept then went to New York. Although Volkswagen has never made public if the U.S. will get this truck, there’s no denying that Central and South America will.
From the exterior design to the layout of the cockpit, infotainment system, and the buttons on the center console, the concept is extremely close to a production model. However, don’t forget that Volkswagen is working on the all-new Amarok with Ranger underpinnings. There’s also hearsay about the Tanoak joining the Atlas at the Chattanooga assembly plant, but the truth of the matter is, we are in the dark.
Wherever the Tarok will show up, Kleber Silva has toned down the concept to series-production specification with the magic of Photoshop. The chromed front grille, LED signature lighting, and taillights are based on the German automaker’s current lineup, and if there’s something that has no chances of production, that would be the moonroof because it makes little sense in this particular application.
Imagined with all-terrain rubber shoes, double-spoke alloys, chrome garnishing on the front doors, and a satin-finish panel that connects the cabin to the cargo area, the crosstruck is unmistakably front-wheel drive. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given the MQB underpinnings from the Golf all the way to the Atlas, meaning that 4Motion all-wheel drive and engine options such as the 2.0 TSI are in the offing.
The 2.0-liter turbo in the Atlas develops 235 horsepower and a decent amount of torque, and the torque-converter automatic is more than adequate for light payloads and trailers. As far as pricing is concerned, U.S. chief exec Scott Keogh let it slip that he sees an opportunity “in the mid-$20,000 range” given that most new trucks in this part of the world have moved in the $50,000s and $60,000s in recent years.
Even with a tentative starting price of $25k, the Tarok would be extremely close to mid-sizers like the Ranger. On the other hand, Volkswagen would be crazy to bail out on this project given that Ford is testing the Maverick and Hyundai is edging closer to rolling out the Santa Cruz at $25k as well.
