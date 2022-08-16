Small Jayco Motorhome Blows Up In Size to Make Room for Five Travelers

It might look like a small RV, but Jayco’s Melbourne Prestige 24RP Class C motorhome has everything you need for a comfortable weekend getaway. When parked, the vehicle gains some more space thanks to the slide-out, providing enough room for five people.
The 2022 Melbourne Prestige is built on a Mercedes-Benz 3500 chassis with a 170-inch (431-centimeter) wheelbase. The RV is running with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that can deliver 188 hp and 325 lb-ft (440.6 Nm) of torque. It comes in four different floor plans, but we’re going to look at the 24RP model, which features a slide-out, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a rear bathroom.
What’s interesting is that with this floor plan, you can choose to have a bunk over the cab that can sleep two travelers, or you can opt for no bunk. Instead, you’ll have three large cabinets for storage. It all depends on owners’ needs and preferences.
Although it’s a compact Class C, when it doesn’t have the slide-out extended, the 24RP has a decent walkway. People can open up the fridge and access every corner of the motorhome. But, when the slide-out is in place, it boasts a spacious interior with plenty of wiggle room. Next to the cockpit area, you’ll see a dinette with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed.
From there, you can watch the TV that is positioned in the kitchen area. Across the dinette, you’ll also find a two-burner propane cooktop, a round sink, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. The kitchen has a generous countertop and numerous cabinets as well.
The living room on the 24RP doubles as a bedroom. That’s because it comes with a sofa that easily converts into a queen-size Murphy bed. This area has a cabinet too that be used either as a pantry or as a closet.
At the rear, you’ll find the bathroom that is separated from the rest of the motorhome via a pocket door. Inside is a wardrobe, a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, a standard flush toilet, and a shower. It's a compact space, but it does the job.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check out the model and see what it is all about. You can watch the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
